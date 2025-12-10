Award-Winning Coach Launches Podcast Helping Women Manage Holiday Stress

Podcast cover for “Anchored & Alive with Blaze,” an emotional wellness show supporting sensitive, overwhelmed women during challenging seasons A signature message from Blaze Schwaller, host of Anchored & Alive, emphasizing emotional rest, self-trust, and resilience for sensitive women Blaze Schwaller, award-winning life coach and creator of the Anchored & Alive Method, supporting women through burnout recovery and emotional clarity Life coach and podcast host Blaze Schwaller brings a grounded, compassionate approach to emotional empowerment and self-alignment Blaze Schwaller blends warmth, humor, and practical wisdom in her work, helping women reconnect with themselves during demanding seasons

NORWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As millions of women face rising levels of burnout, emotional fatigue, and seasonal overwhelm, award-winning life coach Blaze Schwaller, recently named the #1 Best Life Coach in Norwich for 2025 by the Quality Business Awards, has launched a new podcast designed to meet this moment with grounded, compassionate support.The show, Anchored & Alive with Blaze, offers weekly episodes that blend emotional resilience, self-trust practices, grief healing, and seasonal wisdom. It is quickly becoming a steadying voice for highly sensitive, exhausted, and overwhelmed listeners who feel pressured to “push through” at the end of the year.“People aren’t broken. They’re exhausted,” said Blaze Schwaller. “That’s why I created Anchored & Alive, a podcast for sensitive, overwhelmed women who need grounded support during a season when everything feels heavier. If you’re craving more ease, self-trust, and emotional clarity, these conversations are for you.”Schwaller brings more than a decade of experience supporting clients through burnout recovery, emotional regulation, inner alignment, and high-sensitivity overwhelm. Her recent 95%+ satisfaction score and “Best of 2025” recognition reflect the impact and integrity of her coaching work. Now, her podcast offers these same tools freely to the public.________________________________________A Podcast Born From Grief, Built for ResilienceThe podcast’s debut episode, Roots and Remembrance: How Grief Grew This Podcast, explores the personal loss that transformed Schwaller’s life and ultimately seeded the creation of Anchored & Alive. This origin anchors the show in authenticity and emotional depth, resonating strongly with listeners moving through their own grief, fatigue, or inner restructuring.________________________________________Timely Support for the Most Stressful Season of the YearSince launching in early November, each episode has addressed the real emotional challenges many women face as winter begins:• The Art of Slowing Down Before Life Makes You• Making Space for What Matters (Before the Holiday Rush)• Why Rest Is Powerful (and How to Get Some When Life Is Busy)• What If You’re Not Broken — Just Tired?• The Myth of the New Year SprintThese episodes have drawn listeners seeking relief from the pressure to stay productive, cheerful, and endlessly accommodating during the darkest and busiest months of the year.Upcoming December and January episodes explore themes aligned with some of the most-searched emotional wellness questions during the winter season:• Permission to Pause: Turning Holiday Stress Into a Real Break (Dec 15)• How to Be With Big Feelings During the Holidays (Dec 22)• Reflecting Without Shame: A Year-End Ritual (Dec 29)• Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times (Jan 5)Schwaller’s approach integrates emotional empowerment, seasonal cycles, somatic awareness, and compassionate self-care by providing a countercultural alternative to the high-pressure “new year, new you” messaging that dominates January.________________________________________A Growing Resource for Sensitive, Overwhelmed Women WorldwideListeners describe Anchored & Alive as:• “deeply soothing”• “a breath of fresh air in a chaotic season”• “the first thing that made me feel understood in months”• “so grounding and real”The podcast supports women ages thirty to fifty-five, especially those who identify as highly sensitive, empathic, burnt out, or stretched thin by caregiving, emotional labor, and societal expectations.Each episode blends practical emotional tools with gentle seasonal wisdom, inviting listeners not just to cope, but to reconnect with their inner stability.________________________________________Listen & Learn MoreAnchored & Alive with Blaze is available on:• Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/anchored-alive-with-blaze/id1848931250 • Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/113pKZS9g8PZSP0DE4Jh9M Listeners can also receive Blaze’s free Emotional Alignment Starter Kit, a guided bundle of tools to help reduce overwhelm.________________________________________About Blaze SchwallerBlaze Schwaller is an intuitive life coach, emotional-alignment mentor, and creator of the Anchored & Alive Method. Known for her gentle, grounded, and practical approach to emotional empowerment, she helps sensitive women build self-trust, resilience, and a life aligned with their values. Blaze was awarded the #1 Best Life Coach in Norwich, CT for 2025, achieving a 95%+ quality and satisfaction rating. Learn more at: https://anchoredandalive.com ________________________________________Media Contact:Quality Business Awardssupport@qualitybusinessawards

