Circles Launches Its Hospitality Operating System to Power Elevated Employee Experiences

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BCircles, a Sodexo company and leader in workplace hospitality , has launched its Hospitality Operating System (HOS) to elevate service delivery and the employee and guest experience at every client site.Now live at pilot sites and rolling out to additional locations, HOS serves as the digital backbone of Circles’ hospitality operations. Accessible on tablets, phones, and desktop devices, it gives onsite Circles' teams real-time data to manage service delivery, understand how clients’ employees engage with the workplace, and deliver interactions that feel personal and seamless. From greeting guests to completing site-level workflows, the system brings structure, consistency, and support to every moment of the workday. Early pilots show smoother service delivery, faster issue resolution, and higher-quality interactions for both clients’ employees and their guests.Designed to reflect each client’s culture and operating style, HOS adapts to the service needs of every site. Its configurable modules enable Circles’ teams to capture meaningful insights, align with site-specific procedures, and deliver consistent, high-quality interactions across all locations. Integrated training pathways reduce onboarding time and accelerate proficiency, ensuring Circles' team members are equipped to deliver personalized support at a client’s workplace from day one.In addition to streamlining service delivery, HOS provides its clients with measurable visibility into the impact of workplace hospitality. By capturing real-time usage data, their employees’ engagement patterns, and demonstrated workplace needs, HOS reveals how their employees interact with services, spaces, and community programs. These behavioral insights give clients a clear, evidence-based view of where support is most needed and how hospitality initiatives are shaping the overall employee experience.“Great hospitality happens one interaction at a time,” said Noelle Hruby, Chief Operating Officer of Circles. “Whether a team member is completing a meeting-room tour with a digital checklist or quickly referencing service guidelines on their phone to support an employee, these moments matter. Our new Hospitality Operating System enables this consistency—and gives our clients the insights they need to elevate engagement and make informed workplace decisions.”Circles’ HOS expands the company’s broader suite of service-delivery technologies. The dedicated Concierge OS supports its global 24/7 employee support services, while the HOS elevates the onsite experience through structure, consistency, and real-time insights. Together, these systems reinforce Circles’ three pillars of workplace hospitality: concierge, community management, and guest services—all designed to make the workplace more seamless, connected, and supportive.About CirclesCircles, a Sodexo company, is a global leader in workplace hospitality and employee experience services. We partner with organizations around the world to create seamless, personalized experiences that elevate every moment of an employee’s and guest’s day—before, during, and after their time in the workplace.Through our concierge, community management, and guest services, Circles helps companies foster connection, enhance productivity, and strengthen culture. With operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, Circles combines human touch with data-driven insight to make workplaces more engaging, efficient, and welcoming for everyone. Learn more at www.circles.com

