Circles accelerates growth and ushers in a new era of workplace hospitality

Circles, a leader in workplace hospitality, accelerated its growth in FY25 with 14 new client wins, adding flagship organizations across multiple industries.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Circles, a Sodexo company and global leader in workplace hospitality , continues to accelerate its growth in FY25 with 14 new client wins, adding flagship organizations across multiple industries to its growing portfolio.As part of Sodexo’s workplace experience portfolio, Circles has become a key differentiator in how organizations enhance employee experience and engagement across industries from biotech to legal. Its hospitality solutions help clients create workplaces where people feel connected, supported and able to perform at their best.In a June 2025 survey of 200 Circles members across the US, UK, and France, 80% said their primary reason for coming into the office is to connect with others — highlighting that employees are motivated by environments that foster community, not just productivity. That sense of connection translates into measurable results for employers: in a separate client survey, 100% of respondents reported a positive return on investment from their Circles’ program, reinforcing the business value of workplace hospitality services.To deepen these insights, Circles also recently introduced real-time member surveying for on-site hospitality clients this year — enabling continuous feedback loops that inform service delivery, personalization and operational excellence. This investment reflects Circles’ ongoing progress in using data to capture the voice of the member and continuously refine the workplace experience.“We’re proud of how far Circles has come but even more excited about where we’re headed,” said Yohan Dehé, CEO of Circles. “Our partnerships with leading global organizations that prioritize employee well-being reflect a broader shift: forward-thinking companies are redefining the workplace—not just as a place of service, but as a space for meaningful experiences that foster community, connection, and a genuine sense of belonging.”Looking ahead to FY26, Circles will continue to enhance its digital and data-driven hospitality capabilities, including the upcoming rollout of its new hospitality operating platform, which will further empower teams to deliver consistent, high-touch experiences across every workplace. Together, these innovations will help companies strengthen engagement, optimize performance and deliver exceptional workplace experiences at scale.

