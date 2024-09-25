Circles Expands Partnerships with over 20 Flagship Clients in FY24

Circles, a Sodexo company and a leading provider of workplace hospitality solutions, has achieved remarkable milestones in its commercial performance.

WALTHAM, MA, MA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Circles, a Sodexo company and a leading provider of workplace hospitality solutions, has achieved remarkable milestones in its commercial performance. With a steadfast commitment to enhancing employee experience, Circles has seen significant growth across sectors such as legal, consumer products, biotech, and real estate.The company has broadened its client portfolio by introducing hospitality and work-life balance services to several new global partners across the US, France, and the UK, including industry leaders like MedStar, Unilever and BNP Paribas Cardif.Since joining the Growth and Commercial team last year, Circles has become a key differentiator in Sodexo's value proposition, delivering a people-centric experience that resonates with clients ’ employees, both on-site and remotely. Their workplace hospitality services — featuring dedicated concierge, elevated front-of-house and community management elements — ensure that every employee feels valued, works comfortably and builds meaningful connections. These services are increasingly in demand by today’s employees.In fact, last year Circles partnered with Sodexo on the Work Experience Tracker, a global study conducted by YouGov, which revealed the key drivers and behaviors shaping the modern workforce. One standout insight is that employees seek companies that offer authentic experiences, which strengthen their sense of purpose, ignite energy and elevate performance.More than 85% of Circles members reported feeling more valued by their employers thanks to their access to Circles’ services. The consumer “Net Promoter Score” (which measures client willingness to recommend a company) soared to an impressive +78, highlighting the strong engagement and loyalty among employees benefiting from Circles’ offerings.According to Yohan Dehé, CEO of Circles “We are thrilled to announce these outstanding client partnerships, reflecting the dedication of our team and the tangible value Circles provides to our members and clients. The positive feedback, significant time savings, and expansion into new sectors underscore our commitment to helping our clients grow their businesses and make a real difference in employees’ lives.”About CirclesCircles helps leading companies build a culture of engagement, fostering stronger connections between employees, their work, and the organizational purpose. With more than 25 years of experience, Circles delivers workplace hospitality and work life balance solutions to help clients grow their business, build communities in the workplace, and make a real difference in employees’ lives. To find out about their innovative services, visit www.circles.com About SodexoSodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Operating in 53 countries, our 422,000 employees serve 100 million consumers each day. The company offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure. To find out more, visit www.sodexo.com

