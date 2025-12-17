Scalo earns Clutch 1000 recognition for third consecutive year

Scalo logo Clutch 1000 badge 2025

WROCLAW, POLAND, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scalo, a leading provider of end-to-end software services, today announced its inclusion in the 2025 Clutch 1000 list, marking the third consecutive year the company has earned this distinction. The achievement demonstrates Scalo's sustained commitment to maintaining the highest standards of service delivery and client satisfaction.The Clutch 1000, published by Clutch - the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers - is an exclusive ranking highlighting the top 1000 highest-rated business service providers, selected from over 400,000 companies on the platform.Sustained performance across multiple dimensionsThe selection process on Clutch evaluates providers across four key criteria:• Verified client reviews (quantity, quality, and recency)• Diversity and scope of projects and clientele• Depth of expertise and competitive specializations• Strong brand reputation and industry recognitionThe three-year streak on the Clutch 1000 list reflects Scalo's systematic approach to service excellence. The company has made continuous efforts to cultivate exceptional service standards, ensure client-focused collaboration, and deliver future-ready solutions that move businesses forward."Achieving Clutch 1000 status once is an accomplishment; doing so for three consecutive years reflects something deeper - a culture built on consistency, accountability, and genuine partnership with our clients," said Jakub Stadnik, Head of Delivery at Scalo. "Our repeat recognition stems from our approach to understanding both the technical and business dimensions of every project. We ensure our solutions align with our clients' strategic objectives and drive measurable outcomes. That commitment to excellence, maintained year after year, is what sets us apart."“Earning a spot on the Clutch 1000 places a company in a league of its own and highlights true excellence in service,” said Mike Beares, Founder and CEO of Clutch. “These standout firms have built their reputations through exceptional client satisfaction, consistent results, and a commitment to delivering real impact. We’re proud to celebrate their achievements and help connect them with businesses seeking trusted partners to drive success.”Building on a foundation of excellenceThe Clutch 1000 recognition arrives as Scalo continues to grow its presence in new regions and industries, positioning itself as a global partner for enterprises seeking comprehensive software services - from strategic staffing and technical consulting to building advanced technological solutions that address complex business challenges. Scalo remains focused on the fundamentals that have driven the company’s success: deep client partnerships, technical rigor, and an unwavering commitment to delivering solutions that create lasting business value.View the complete list of 2025 Clutch 1000 honorees at https://clutch.co/press-releases/clutch-1000-2025 . To explore Scalo's recent work and client reviews, visit the company's Clutch profile About ScaloScalo is a trusted software development and technology talent partner with nearly 20 years of experience in delivering future-ready solutions. Headquartered in Poland, the company supports clients across the USA, Europe, and the Middle East, specializing in software development, system modernization , data management, and team augmentation. For more information, visit www.scalosoft.com ABOUT CLUTCHClutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Business leaders rely on Clutch for in-depth, verified client reviews and to confidently evaluate partners that fit their unique goals. Clutch offers a platform for agencies to increase their visibility with buyers, strengthen their brand’s credibility, and grow their business.

