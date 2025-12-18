AI and cybersecurity lead 2026 IT talent demands as 59% of enterprises report innovation slowdown due to skills shortage

Scalo logo Most sought-after skills in 2026 (multiple answers allowed) The impact of AI/automation on talent demand

Scalo report reveals strategic outsourcing emerges as key solution to persistent software talent shortage

By selecting the right software partner, organizations gain flexible, near-immediate access to desired competencies while freely scaling teams to match evolving needs.” — Anna Stanek, Head of Growth - Poland at Scalo

WROCLAW, POLAND, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations speed up digital transformation initiatives, the shortage of specialized software talent continues to hinder innovation across enterprises, according to a new report by Scalo, " The Software Skill Shortage: Insights and Solutions ."The study reveals that 59% of enterprises are experiencing delayed innovation due to insufficient access to critical IT competencies, underscoring the urgent need for new talent strategies. Artificial intelligence and cybersecurity specialists emerge as the most sought-after professionals for 2026.Critical skills gap reshaping IT recruitment prioritiesThe past year has seen AI breakthroughs and escalating cyber threats redefine business priorities. The research identifies cybersecurity as the most difficult role to fill today (41% of respondents), followed closely by AI and Machine Learning specialists (33%). Project management (30%), software development (26%) and DevOps (20%) positions also present significant recruitment challenges.Looking ahead to 2026, priorities are shifting: AI skills will become the top demand (51%), narrowly surpassing cybersecurity expertise (49%). System integration (26%) and data engineering (23%) competencies will gain prominence, while cloud, DevOps, and business intelligence roles maintain steady demand."The pace of technological change makes building appropriate competencies within an organization virtually impossible," says Anna Stanek, Head of Growth at Scalo. "Companies attempt to recruit specialists from outside, but qualified candidates are scarce in today's market. This trend will persist through 2026, making alternative solutions—such as partnering with specialized IT providers—essential for gaining fast access to critical competencies."AI: Game-changer or growing pains?While artificial intelligence promised widespread automation and optimization, the report reveals a more nuanced reality. Survey respondents hold divided perspectives on AI's impact:• 39% believe AI will reduce demand for some IT roles• 40% expect AI will transform required skills without reducing overall demand• 7% anticipate AI will increase demand for developersThe findings suggest AI will augment rather than replace software professionals, with growing sophistication of AI systems requiring more skilled developers for implementation, maintenance, and optimization.Strategic outsourcing gains momentumWith 57% of companies reporting rising recruitment costs, outsourcing is emerging as a strategic solution:• 62% view outsourcing as effective• 41% plan to increase outsourcing within two yearsOrganizations prioritize three key factors when selecting outsourcing partners:• technical expertise (63%)• transparency and communication (43%)• competitive pricing (40%)"End-to-end automation through AI, while appealing, remains aspirational," notes Stanek. "Businesses are approaching these solutions more cautiously and increasingly choosing a proven path: investing in people. By selecting the right software partner, organizations gain flexible, near-immediate access to desired competencies while freely scaling teams to match evolving needs."Key recommendations for business leadersThe report concludes with guidance for organizations navigating the talent crisis:• Traditional recruitment alone cannot solve the deepening skills shortage• Strategic outsourcing and partnerships with trusted IT providers will become competitive necessities• Organizations must adopt flexible, multi-faceted talent strategies combining internal development, strategic hiring, and external partnerships• Companies that successfully navigate the talent crisis will gain significant competitive advantagesForward-thinking organizations are already building diverse talent ecosystems that combine internal teams with strategic external partnerships, positioning themselves to thrive despite persistent skills shortages.About the studyThe research aimed to assess the scale of the IT skills gap in large European companies, strategies to address it, and technology development directions for 2025–2026. Data was collected via telephone interviews with 100 representatives of enterprises employing at least 250 people and maintaining internal IT departments. Respondents included R&D leaders, CFOs, CTOs, CEOs, IT decision-makers, and HR managers. The study was conducted between November 5 and 12, 2025.About ScaloScalo is a trusted software development and technology talent partner with nearly 20 years of experience in delivering future-ready solutions. Headquartered in Poland, the company supports clients across the USA, Europe, and the Middle East, specializing in software development, system modernization, data management, and team augmentation. For more information, visit www.scalosoft.com

