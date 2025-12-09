More Than Half of Large Companies Struggle to Find Software Specialists, Scalo Study Reveals

Scalo logo Scalo Market research - The scale of the software skill shortage

WROCLAW, POLAND, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European IT market, despite an overall increase in the number of software developers following the recent industry boom, faces a paradox: companies still lack highly qualified specialists. The rapid development of AI and emerging technologies is driving demand for expertise that the market cannot supply in sufficient numbers. Scalo’s latest study, “ The software skill shortage: Insights and solutions ,” sheds light on how enterprises perceive this challenge and plan to respond.Key findings:- 56% of large companies report a shortage of qualified IT professionals.- 57% have seen rising costs related to hiring and retaining such specialists over the past year.- 32% experienced more difficulties in finding suitable candidates for key positions."Despite the high overall supply of software developers, only a small group have the competencies employers currently need," comments Anna Stanek, Head of Growth - Poland at Scalo. "This leads to increased hiring costs and mounting challenges for HR departments. In some cases, companies cannot fill critical roles even after months of recruitment. However, there is an alternative that can help businesses move forward without further delays."Outsourcing gains momentumNearly 45% of large companies are turning to external partners to acquire the necessary skills. This strategy is proving effective: 60% of organizations confirm that IT outsourcing helps overcome hiring challenges. Providers like Scalo offer access to a ready pool of consultants and developers, rigorous selection criteria, and delivery management – comprehensive business support around project execution. Outsourcing also ensures flexibility, allowing companies to scale teams up or down as needed without incurring additional costs. Consequently, 40% of surveyed firms plan to increase outsourcing over the next two years."The interest in outsourcing is a natural response to today’s realities," adds Stanek. "Technological opportunities and challenges arise almost monthly, and companies know that keeping pace requires organizational agility. At Scalo, we continuously monitor trends and recruit specialists in emerging tech areas so our clients are prepared for change before it happens."Study results indicate that companies need to redefine how they build technology teams. The rapid development of AI and new technologies accelerates the demand for specialized competencies, and their lack is increasingly becoming a barrier to business growth. Combining internal resources with external expert support may therefore be key to maintaining competitiveness in the coming years.About the studyThe research aimed to assess the scale of the IT skills gap in large European companies, strategies to address it, and technology development directions for 2025–2026. Data was collected via telephone interviews with 100 representatives of enterprises employing at least 250 people and maintaining internal IT departments. Respondents included R&D leaders, CFOs, CTOs, CEOs, IT decision-makers, and HR managers. The study was conducted between November 5 and 12, 2025.About ScaloScalo is a trusted software development and technology talent partner with nearly 20 years of experience in delivering future-ready solutions. Headquartered in Poland, the company supports clients across the USA, Europe, and the Middle East, specializing in software development, system modernization, data management, and team augmentation. For more information visit www.scalosoft.com

