VARStreet Enables Safer Stripe Payments within its application with 3D Secure Authentication

3-D Secure authentication adds an extra layer of fraud protection for resellers accepting payments through Stripe, helping reduce unauthorized transactions.

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VARStreet Inc., a premier provider of enterprise software solutions for IT and office-supply resellers in the USA and Canada, is pleased to announce the introduction of 3-D Secure (Three-Domain Secure) authentication for its Stripe Payment Gateway integration. This enhancement adds an extra layer of security to online card transactions processed through the CC Authorizer page in both the storefront and back-office environments.With this update, VARStreet resellers using Stripe as their payment gateway can now enable 3-D Secure authentication to verify customer identity before processing payments. The feature is designed to reduce fraud and enhance transaction confidence for both merchants and their customers during online transactions for Cart and Quote payments.3-D Secure is a widely adopted security protocol supported by major card networks that adds an authentication step during checkout. When enabled, customers may be prompted to verify their identity through a one-time password (OTP) sent to their phone or email, biometric authentication such as fingerprint or facial recognition, or verification through their banking app. This ensures that the person making the purchase is the legitimate cardholder."Security is a top priority for our customers, and we're committed to providing them with the tools they need to protect their business and their customers," said Shiv Agarwal, Director of Sales and Marketing at VARStreet Inc. "The addition of 3-D Secure for Stripe gives our resellers an important fraud prevention tool that can help reduce chargebacks and build customer confidence."The 3-D Secure authentication feature is now available for all VARStreet customers using the Stripe Payment Gateway.About VARStreet Inc.Founded in 1999, VARStreet Inc. provides a unified platform that offers quoting software B2B eCommerce , CRM, procurement, and PunchOut. VARStreet aggregates 7M+ products from 50+ IT and office-supply distributors in the U.S. and Canada, helping VARs sell faster and operate more efficiently.About StripeStripe is a leading financial infrastructure platform for businesses, providing payment processing solutions that power millions of companies worldwide. Known for its developer-friendly APIs and robust security features, Stripe supports a wide range of payment methods and advanced fraud prevention tools, including 3-D Secure authentication, helping businesses of all sizes accept payments securely and efficiently.

