Squaretalk Welcomes New Head of Business Development, Isaac Levy, to Accelerate Global Partnerships

We are naturally becoming the engine behind customer engagement, sales outreach, and operational automation. And that’s a really exciting path to be on.” — Isaac Levy

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squaretalk is excited to announce Isaac Levy as its new Head of Business Development, following a landmark year of innovation and transformation. In 2025, the company advanced its evolution from call center software to an AI-driven omnichannel platform for sales teams, setting the stage for long-term growth and new market expansion.

The rapid progress led to the strengthening of the Business Development department, now headed by Isaac - a partnerships and growth leader with over a decade of industry experience. He will play a key role in shaping new opportunities, scaling global growth, and expanding Squaretalk’s partner network.

To mark the announcement, we sat down with Isaac for a short interview.

Q: Isaac, welcome to Squaretalk. What excites you most about joining the team at this moment?

Isaac Levy: It’s rare to join a company at the exact moment when a market shift is happening. Squaretalk is moving from delivering Contact Center solutions to becoming a full AI sales enablement platform. The introduction of AI Voice Agents, WhatsApp Messaging, AI Insights, and deep CRM integrations creates a completely new value proposition for modern sales and service teams. This also requires an updated approach to partnerships and networking.

Q: You attended several important events with the team in the short time since you joined, including the Contact Center Expo in London, Zoholics in Tel Aviv, and TelcoExpo in Israel. What stood out to you the most?

Isaac Levy: What really impressed me was how clearly the market is shifting toward automation and AI-first communication. Across all the events, businesses were actively looking for solutions that unify voice, messaging, and intelligent workflows in a smarter way - something Squaretalk is already deeply focused on.

The highlight for me was Zoholics. Attendees were especially interested in the seamless integration between our AI-powered communication solution and their Zoho CRM and Desk workflows. It confirmed that we’re building exactly what many organizations have been waiting for. Partnerships like the one with Zoho will continue to be a priority for us as they’re the ones truly delivering value.

Q: You are leading the global Business Development department at Squaretalk. What will be your main priorities in 2026?

Isaac: Our focus is on expanding Squaretalk’s presence in key markets, strengthening our relationships within CRM ecosystems, and building a partner network that supports sustainable long-term growth for our clients.

We’re also seeing increasing demand from businesses moving away from legacy systems. Partnering with organizations that will help them transition smoothly will be a major part of our strategy.

Q: Where do you see Squaretalk heading next?

Isaac: We’re moving toward a unified platform that allows companies to manage all their communication, external and internal, from a single interface. From voice interactions, messaging, and emails, to AI automation, contact management, and internal chat options, we develop our product based on the feedback and needs of customers and partners.

That’s how we are naturally becoming the engine behind customer engagement, sales outreach, and operational automation. And that’s a really exciting path to be on.

About Squaretalk:

Squaretalk is an AI-powered platform that combines voice, WhatsApp communication, and sales automation in one interface. It enables in-house or decentralized teams to support their current clients and easily reach new ones, improve communication efficiency, and significantly reduce costs and agent turnover. The Squaretalk platform is user-friendly, secure, and designed to meet unique requirements. It seamlessly integrates with 100+ business tools like Zoho Phonebridge, Salesforce, Pipedrive, HubSpot, Freshworks, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Sedric.ai, KeyIVR, and more.

Become a Squaretalk partner at https://squaretalk.com/partners/

For a firsthand experience of their services, book a free demo at sales@squaretalk.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.