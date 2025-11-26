Squaretalk and EAERA Collaborate to Provide Seamless Communication and Faster Conversions for Forex Brokers Worldwide

Bringing click-to-call, AI insights, phone numbers in 150+ countries, and secure communication directly into EAERA CRM allows teams to grow faster, maintain consistency, and engage clients better.” — Isaac Levy

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squaretalk, a leading contact center software, is excited to announce its new collaboration with EAERA, a trusted Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system. The partnership combines Squaretalk’s powerful cloud communication suite and EAERA’s advanced CRM ecosystem, giving experienced forex brokers and newcomers a smarter, faster, and more efficient way to engage with traders.

A key element of this collaboration is the click-to-call integration, designed to streamline the daily operations of prop trading firms, sales teams, and FinTech account managers. Now, brokers can instantly initiate outbound calls through Squaretalk without switching platforms or interrupting workflows.

Call dispositions, notes, and customer data are automatically logged in EAERA CRM to synchronize information in real time, reduce manual actions, and improve accuracy. Brokers can track communication history and personalize interactions for a smoother client journey.

Both Squaretalk and EAERA prioritize regulatory compliance and information security. The integration ensures strict adherence to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Anti-Money Laundering (AML) standards, Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures, and other data protection requirements in the financial industry. Sensitive customer information is protected by controlled access and role-based permissions. All voice and text conversations are encrypted, stored in the cloud, and ready for audit, helping companies meet internal and external compliance standards without added complexity.

Squaretalk’s AI-powered platform and sales automation allow brokers to analyze trading patterns and client behavior. AI sentiment detection for both calls and messaging, and performance analytics ensure that every customer interaction is captured accurately and evaluated consistently. Teams benefit from a clearer understanding of client needs and the steps to improve engagement quality.

Squaretalk’s Head of Business Development, Isaac Levy, highlighted how the collaboration enhances another vital part of the business lifecycle: “This integration with EAERA streamlines how FinTech companies scale. By bringing click-to-call, AI insights, phone numbers in 150+ countries, and secure communication directly into the CRM, we simplify the management of multiple tools, regions, and regulatory requirements. The result is a unified operational engine that lets FinTech teams expand faster, maintain consistency, and engage clients across global markets.”

Quan Ta, CEO of EAERA, also shared the importance of the integration: "This partnership with Squaretalk represents a strategic step toward delivering seamless communication and CRM integration for brokers worldwide. Together, we aim to empower businesses in key markets with tools that drive efficiency and growth."

The integration with EAERA is now available to all Squaretalk clients.

About Squaretalk:

Squaretalk is an AI-powered contact center platform that combines voice, SMS, and WhatsApp communication in one interface. It enables in-house or decentralized teams to support their current clients and easily reach new ones, improve communication efficiency, and significantly reduce costs and agent turnover. The Squaretalk platform is user-friendly, secure, and designed to meet unique requirements. It seamlessly integrates with 100+ business tools like Zoho Phonebridge, Salesforce, Pipedrive, HubSpot, Freshworks, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Sedric.ai, KeyIVR, and more.

Become a Squaretalk partner at https://squaretalk.com/partners/

For a firsthand experience of their services, book a free demo at sales@squaretalk.com

About EAERA:

EAERA is a leading fintech technology provider specializing in cloud-based CRM and back-office solutions for FX brokers, proprietary trading firms, and fintech platforms. Their products streamline operations, enhance client engagement, and deliver predictive insights through AI-driven tools. With over a decade of experience, EAERA empowers financial institutions to scale globally with secure, compliant, and intelligent infrastructure.

Legal Disclaimer:

