Squaretalk and FinTech360 Collaborate For Enhanced Broker Communication, Security, and Global Operational Efficiency

Squaretalk Partners with FinTech360

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squaretalk, a global provider of AI-driven communication software with sales automation capabilities, is happy to announce a new collaboration with FinTech360, a leading end-to-end CRM and back-office provider for the forex industry. This partnership combines Squaretalk’s intelligent communication suite and FinTech360’s comprehensive broker ecosystem to transform the way financial organizations manage client engagement, compliance, and international growth.

The collaboration between Squaretalk and FinTech360 enhances operational reliability through protected voice communication, encrypted data flows, and compliance features that meet stringent international regulatory standards. Interaction history, call recordings, and real-time insights are seamlessly stored within FinTech360’s CRM, ensuring that every client engagement is documented and audit-ready.

The click-to-call integration removes operational friction, accelerates response times, and streamlines the client journey across all touchpoints. Sales, retention, and compliance teams can now initiate secure, high-quality calls directly within FinTech360’s CRM environment while accessing the financial transactions, payment activities, and gateways of leads, customers, and depositors.

“By integrating with FinTech360’s CRM, we’re removing technical barriers, strengthening compliance, and allowing teams to deliver consistent and quality engagement in every market they enter,” said Squaretalk’s Head of Business Development, Isaac Levy.

The integration with FinTech360 is available to all Squaretalk customers.

About Squaretalk:

Squaretalk is an AI-powered contact center platform that combines voice, SMS, and WhatsApp communication in one interface. It enables in-house or decentralized teams to support their current clients and easily reach new ones, improve communication efficiency, and significantly reduce costs and agent turnover. The Squaretalk platform is user-friendly, secure, and designed to meet unique requirements. It seamlessly integrates with 100+ business tools like Zoho Phonebridge, Salesforce, Pipedrive, HubSpot, Freshworks, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Sedric.ai, KeyIVR, and more.

About FinTech360:

Fintech360 is a leading technology provider for the global brokerage industry, offering a complete 360 solution for forex broker white label needs and forex brokerage solutions that simplify operations, accelerate growth, and enhance performance. The ecosystem includes a powerful CRM, Webtrader, Cashier & Payment Hub, BI Suite, Mobile Apps, Marketing Platform, and an Affiliate & IB Network- all designed to help brokers operate more efficiently, onboard clients faster, reduce costs, and scale their business.

As one of the best white label forex broker technology partners in the market, Fintech360 delivers end-to-end solutions for brokers, including a fully integrated white label forex trading platform that enables brokers to launch quickly and operate with confidence. Already trusted by brokers worldwide, Fintech360 combines advanced technology with deep industry expertise to deliver a seamless, reliable, and fully integrated trading infrastructure.

