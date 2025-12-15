New social media network for admin staff forges global connections

Skevi Constantinou The new social media app

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A UK entrepreneur is on a mission to end loneliness for admin support professionals in a pioneering new free social media network after two years in development.Multi award-winning Skevi Constantinou, of The PA Way is launching the AssistantHood initiative for assistants and administrative professionals across the world.She says: “This is the world’s first social media network dedicated to the administrative profession.“As a former executive assistant, I knew first hand how lonely it can be and I wanted to create a space that brings administrative professionals together. I was told during my time as an assistant that I had no value, so I left industry to advocate for the profession . The new free network is the latest step in that journey.“Assistants are the powerhouses behind every successful organisation, yet they rarely have a dedicated space to connect, share, and grow together so I wanted to change that.“AssistantHood is about building meaningful relationships, exchanging knowledge, and finding a sense of belonging among people who understand the unique challenges of this role.“This isn’t just a networking app — it’s a movement to celebrate and evolve the assistant profession. I believe in creating a community where assistants feel recognised, empowered, and future ready.It’s free to download globally and start using select features. If someone has a full membership with The PA Way, they can unlock all areas of the app with exciting resources and additional chat rooms.”The PA Way network already has members across the globe, with the app downloaded in countries including Kenya, Canada, America, Uganda, Thailand and Germany.Skevi said: “Our community is the heartbeat of everything and seeing our profession support and celebrate each other has been wonderful. In developing the AssistantHood network, I took on board a great deal of feedback and guidance from assistants on what would be most helpful.”Skevi has tirelessly campaigned for assistants in organisations to be rewarded, recognised and invested in as many companies do not set aside training budgets for their administrative support employees.She adds: “ The AssistantHood social network is the next logical step, and I couldn’t be prouder of coming this far. I want to increase confidence, connection, and conversations in the profession.“The PA Way members have continually obtained pay rises, promotions, training, development, an increased level of confidence and a sense of belonging. Organisations are also buying corporate membership for their office support professionals to join The PA Way to help them becoming fully encompassed in all professional and personal development.“This added free facility further empowers its users by bringing everyone together worldwide to be heard as one voice, lean in for support, enhance their confidence, make new connections, use resources for their learning and development. It’s a game changer at their fingertips.“Already people are saying how much they love it, how it has transformed their daily connection, people are downloading every day and saying they can talk to everyone in the profession around the world, which was always our long term goal.”The free AssistantHood app can be downloaded at https://thepaway.co.uk/membership/

