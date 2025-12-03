Tenth Year of MBCC Awards Sees Inspiring Winners From Diverse Backgrounds Triumph

Photo: Carol Bailey: Apache Indian, Judi Love and Noreen Khan celebrate with friends Photo: Carol Bailey, Nurture News Network. MBCC Awards Founder Zoe Bennett Photo:Carol Bailey, Nurture News Network. Outstanding Business of the Year winner, Jin Atwal

Renowned awards evening for unsung heroes from all walks of life goes from strength to strength

I believe good things come to good people. “Right now I feel like a proud Momma. I founded these awards all those years ago to honour people who lift up communities.” — Zoe Bennett

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unsung heroes from across the UK were honoured in an awards ceremony which also saw celebrities’ outstanding achievements recognised.Inspiring entrepreneurs, care workers and charity founders were at the heart of the renowned Multicultural Business and Community Champion Awards. Held in Birmingham, the awards also celebrated broadcasting legends, Vanessa Feltz and Eddie Nestor. Hustle and The Hack star Adrian Lester was also a winner, as was EastEnders and Love Thy Neighbour veteran Rudolph Walker.An 800-strong crowd cheered on winners at the Birmingham Hilton Metropole Hotel for the 10th year of the MBCC awards.Recipients shared their inspiring stories as they took to the stage, at the event which was hosted by Loose Women panellist and comedian Judi Love and broadcaster Noreen Khan.Awards given out included for championing health and wellness, independent businesses, inclusion and diversity and sport.Jin Atwal, owner of Magical Mind Coaching in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, scooped Outstanding Business of the Year.Jin’s childhood was shaped by domestic violence, leaving him feeling scared, unheard and unable to express himself.He recalls a deep sense of silence that shaped much of his early life. “I never felt I had a voice,” Jin said. “There were so many things I wanted to say but didn’t have the courage to. As a child, I remember thinking that one day I would help other young people who felt the same fear that I did.” That unspoken promise stayed with him for years, resurfacing powerfully after the sudden loss of his sister.To be recognised is unbelievable,” Jin said. “This award belongs to every child who has stepped onto a stage with us, every parent who has trusted us, and every school and funder who believes in our mission.”Dr Les Johnson, from the National Windrush Museum in Greenwich, London, was also in the spotlight as this year’s featured organisation, bringing more awareness.The annual MBCC awards were set up in 2016. Founder Zoe Bennett BEM of Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, said she was driven to start the awards after the brutal murder of her father, Errol, 59, while he was on holiday in Jamaica in 2011.Zoe said: “I believe good things come to good people.“Right now I feel like a proud Momma. I founded these awards all those years ago to honour people who lift up communities.“My dad was my hero and I wanted to recognise other people who do so much for others. “

