Levi Roots brings multicultural message of hope as he judges awards

MBCC Awards Founder Zoe Bennett with Levi Roots who has joined this year's judging panel.

Legendary Reggae Reggae Sauce inventor speaks up on the benefits of collaboration with people from all walks of life

We're all so different but it’s good to be reminded that so much actually unites us and makes us better when we collaborate and work together.” — Levi Roots

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iconic entrepreneur Levi Roots is calling for a focus on multicultural collaboration as he takes up a judging role for a leading awards scheme celebrating unsung heroes from all walks of life.He said: “We're all so different but it’s good to be reminded that so much actually unites us and makes us better when we collaborate and work together.”“There are lots of positive outlets sharing the great things going on in the UK, but it’s easy, especially in this day and age to be stuck in a cycle of consuming negative stories and news pieces that feed into the sensationalism that often comes from negative stories.”Levi is a judge in the Multicultural Business and Community Champion Awards 2025 which is just over a week away and will be hosted by Loose Women star Judi Love and BBC broadcaster and comedian Noreen Khan.Now in their 10th year, the Birmingham-based awards have a rich history of paying tribute to leading UK stars, with Annie Lennox and Alison Hammond also scooping awards last year.Previous winners have also included Sir Trevor McDonald, Sir Lenny Henry, Baroness Floella Benjamin, now a MBCC trustee and Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix.MBCC founder Zoe Bennett BEM welcomed Levi’s support and said his encouraging, kind words were more relevant than ever.She said: “At a time when division and even hate are in the news, Levi delivers an important message.“Our nominees, finalists and winners come from diverse backgrounds, with some born overseas. They have worked exceptionally hard to help others and to build powerful brands filled with heart.“We are so proud to be supported by Levi who is the epitome of triumph over adversity and, along with our other judges will find our deserving MBCC winners this year.“We are hugely grateful to all of our judges who have all excelled in their own areas of expertise and who will cast an eye over our fantastic nominees.”The Reggae Reggae sauce inventor said the Multicultural Business and Community Champion Awards, remained a beacon of love and hope in troubled times.He said: “I love what the MBCC Awards represent and wanted to be a part of this process, helping give acknowledgement to the nominees doing such amazing things.These awards are important as often community champions are overlooked and not celebrated even though they are doing life changing work. The MBCC Awards really help champion these everyday heroes which is so important to not only thank them but inspire others to do what they can to better their own communities.Last year Levi was himself recognised for his inspiring business and community achievements at the MBCC awards evening.He said: Receiving the Inspirational honorary award was a special award to me. I dedicated my award to my mother, grandmother and to all those special people who had mentored and inspired me to believe in myself.“It was my first time attending and I was blown away by how amazing the evening was. The atmosphere was electric, and I could see everyone left so encouraged and inspired.“I enjoyed hearing everyone's stories and life journeys that led them there.“I wish there were more awards like MBCC across different communities that were amplifying these important voices and the great work being done every day all around the UK.Levi is teaming up with 13 other judges, including GMB’s Marverine Cole and Smooth Radio’s Angie Greaves.A stellar line-up of judges has been carefully selected from the worlds of business, innovation, and community leaders. .Also included on the panel are multi-award-winning innovator Imran Savas from Tape UK and inspiring Absolute Collagen co-founder, Maxine Laceby.Sharon Thompson, who has a wealth of involvement with the MBCC awards is head judge.The MBCC awards recognise unsung heroes and inspirational figures in various categories including community, health, business, rising stars and more.This year’s ceremony will be at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole Hotel on Saturday, November 29.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.