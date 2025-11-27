Small home updates that dramatically reduce fall risk

A VELA Chair helps seniors stay active, independent, and engaged in daily home activities. Hybrid mobility chair for independence Ergonomic home seating from VELA helps seniors cook, read, and move safely — promoting independence and reducing fall risk. Simple ergonomic tools, like a stable mobility chair, help seniors cook and move safely at home — supporting independence and confidence. VELA Independence Chair with Power Wheels

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falls remain one of the most common home accidents in the United States, with older adults especially vulnerable to serious injuries that often lead to hospitalization. According to the CDC, falls are the leading cause of injury among adults aged 65 and older, with around one in four seniors experiencing a fall each year.Physical therapist Thea Johansen of VELA Chairs , a global leader in mobility seating solutions for seniors, explains that simple home adjustments can significantly reduce fall risk.“Many older adults worry about falling but don’t know how to lower their risk. Small adjustments to your home and daily habits can greatly improve safety and confidence,” she said.Thea Johansen’s five fall-prevention tips:1) Remove trip hazards:Clear loose rugs, electrical cords, and clutter from walkways. These small obstacles cause countless preventable falls every year.2) Improve lighting:Many falls happen simply because people can’t see hazards clearly. Use brighter bulbs throughout your home, and add night lights in hallways and bathrooms for better visibility.3) Wear proper supportive shoes:Choose non-slip, supportive shoes instead of slippers or walking in socks. Good footwear improves stability, especially on smooth surfaces.4) Do simple balance exercises:Regular strength and balance exercises make a big difference. Even standing on one foot while holding a counter can improve stability over time.5) Use supportive seating or mobility aids:A chair with proper height, armrests, or a secure brake provides stability when sitting or standing—critical moments when many falls occur. Mobility aids like canes or walkers should be fitted to your needs.More than 14 million older Americans report falling each year, and fall-related death rates have increased significantly over the past decade.Johansen emphasizes that prevention is about more than safety—it’s about independence:“Fall prevention isn’t just about avoiding accidents. It’s about maintaining the confidence and freedom to keep living life fully.”About VELA ChairsVELA Chairs is a Danish company with U.S. headquarters in Tampa, Florida, known for its evidence-based mobility seating designed to empower seniors and adults with disabilities. Since 1935, VELA has combined Scandinavian craftsmanship with innovation to create ergonomic chairs that promote independence, safety, and dignity. With over 500,000 customers worldwide, VELA is committed to enhancing quality of life through accessible seating solutions like the VELA Independence Chair, which features a central brake, stable base, and electric height adjustment.Learn more at: www.vela-chairs.com

