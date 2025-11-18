Mobility Expert: Simple Steps Every Thanksgiving Host Should Take to Welcome Guests With Disabilities

A VELA Chair helps seniors stay active, independent, and engaged in daily home activities. Hybrid mobility chair for independence Ergonomic home seating from VELA helps seniors cook, read, and move safely — promoting independence and reducing fall risk. Simple ergonomic tools, like a stable mobility chair, help seniors cook and move safely at home — supporting independence and confidence. VELA Chairs’ adjustable chairs make everyday tasks easier — from cooking and dining to working — supporting safety, independence, and comfort.

VELA Chairs shares expert tips to help Thanksgiving hosts create safer, more accessible celebrations for guests with mobility disabilities.

How can I make your visit more comfortable?” — Thea Johansen, physical therapist, VELA Chairs

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families across the United States prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, hosts are focused on the perfect menu and festive décor. However, for the millions of Americans living with mobility disabilities, the thought of visiting a non-accessible home can be a source of stress.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ), more than 1 in 4 U.S. adults has a disability, and mobility-related challenges—such as difficulty walking or climbing stairs—affect over 12% of adults, making it one of the nation’s most common functional disabilities. VELA Chairs , a leader in specialized mobility seating, is urging hosts to consider simple, proactive steps to ensure their celebrations are comfortable and truly inclusive for every guest."The heart of Thanksgiving is togetherness, and no one should feel excluded because of a physical barrier," says Thea Johansen , a Physical Therapist and expert at VELA Chairs. "Making your home accessible doesn't require a major renovation. It often takes only small, thoughtful adjustments to make a home truly accessible — and to show your loved ones that they are genuinely welcome. Our goal is to empower hosts to create an environment where the focus remains on tradition and family, not on navigating obstacles."To help hosts prepare, VELA Chairs and Thea Johansen recommend four key areas of focus:1. Open the Dialogue: Communication is KeyThe most important step is to simply ask. Never hesitate to open the conversation with, "How can I make your visit more comfortable?" This simple, direct question shows respect and allows your guest to share their specific needs, helping you personalize your welcome and avoid making assumptions.2. Ensure Clear AccessibilityEven small adjustments to the home can dramatically improve accessibility—especially when hosting a larger holiday gathering:• Clear the Path: Rearrange furniture to ensure wide, clear pathways (ideally 36 inches wide) for walkers, canes, or wheelchairs.• Remove Obstacles: Temporarily remove throw rugs and loose mats that can be tripping hazards or obstruct wheeled aids.• Smooth Entry: Consider temporary, portable ramps for smooth entry over door thresholds or small steps.• Guide the Way: Proactively guide guests to essential areas, such as the accessible restroom, and ensure the route is well-lit and unobstructed.3. Thoughtful Seating ArrangementsThe Thanksgiving table is the centerpiece of the day, and comfortable seating is essential.• Table Height: Ensure the dining table height accommodates guests using a wheelchair or a VELA mobility chair, allowing them to pull up close. Adequate knee clearance is essential for comfort and participation.• Transfer Support: If a guest plans to transfer from a mobility aid to a dining chair, ensure the chair is stable and has armrests for added support.• Ample Space: Designate a seating area with enough room for maneuvering mobility aids and making safe, easy transfers.4. Coordinated AssistanceAnticipating needs helps create a relaxed and supportive environment.• Arrival and Departure: Coordinate a plan for assistance upon arrival and departure, especially if steps or uneven surfaces are involved.• In-Home Support: Be ready to offer help with seating, serving food, or navigating to the restroom. The goal is to foster an atmosphere where guests feel comfortable asking for help when needed.By taking these simple, proactive steps, hosts can create a Thanksgiving celebration that is joyful, welcoming, and accessible to everyone.About VELA ChairsVELA Chairs is a Danish company with U.S. headquarters in Tampa, Florida, known for its evidence-based mobility seating designed to empower seniors and adults with disabilities. Since 1935, VELA has combined Scandinavian craftsmanship with innovation to create ergonomic chairs that promote independence, safety, and dignity. With over 500,000 customers worldwide, VELA is committed to enhancing quality of life through accessible seating solutions like the VELA Independence Chair, which features a central brake, stable base, and electric height adjustment.

Regain your freedom with the VELA Independence Chair – mobility solution for your home

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.