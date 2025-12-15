STMicroelectronics’ precision op amp brings accuracy, speed, and stability

TSZ901 op amps

Maintains precision parameters across the full operating-temperature range from -40°C to 125°C

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STMicroelectronics’ TSZ901 operational amplifier (op-amp) combines precision and zero-drift properties with 10MHz gain-bandwidth (GBW), adding enhanced stability to applications that demand high speed with high accuracy.

Leveraging chopper-stabilization, unusual among 10MHz op amps, the TSZ901 has input-offset voltage of just 5µV at 25°C and within 8µV across the full operating-temperature range from -40°C to 125°C. Unlike op amps that require trimming to deliver required accuracy only within a limited temperature range, this one delivers consistent performance at all temperatures.

With input noise of just 9nV/√Hz, the TSZ901 demands minimal power, drawing just 1.5mA at 5V and operating with a supply voltage from 5.5V down to 2.5V.

These properties ensure the TSZ901 performs strongly in circuits such as MEMS-sensor interfaces, current-sense amplifiers, precision active filters, instrumentation buffers, transimpedance amplifiers, precision analog front-ends, and voltage references. Designers can minimize calibration and external compensation components to lower overall circuit footprint and complexity, simplify design, and reduce the bill of materials. Production test can be faster and lifetime maintenance can be reduced.

The TSZ901 is AEC-Q100 qualified, allowing use in automotive modules and power supplies, as well as industrial sensors, controls, and medical instruments.

The TSZ901 is in production now, in a SOT23-5 package. Pricing starts from $0.71 for orders of 1000 pieces.

Please visit www.st.com/tsz901 for more information.

