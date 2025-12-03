STMicroelectronics launches radiation-hardened low-voltage rectifier products for Low Earth Orbit applications

ST's low-voltage rectifier products for Low Earth Orbit applications

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STMicroelectronics has expanded its range of rad-hard ICs with three new low-voltage rectifier diodes for the power circuits of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. Delivered in mass-produced, lightweight SOD128 plastic packages, the flight-ready LEO1N58xx diodes provide power management and protection in circuits such as switched-mode power supplies and high-frequency DC-DC converters.

Manufactured using ST’s space-proven Power Schottky and Ultrafast technologies, the LEO1N58xx family meets the New Space industry’s stringent demands for cost-effectiveness, radiation hardness, small size, quality assurance, and higher-volume availability. Developed from ST’s space-grade European Space Components Coordination (ESCC) approved diodes, the new LEO-ready parts are produced under strict quality controls using automotive IATF 16949 manufacturing processes with wafer-level traceability. The devices are AEC-Q101 qualified, subject to Wafer-Lot Acceptance Testing (WLAT), and supplied with a Certificate of Conformity (CoC).

The LEO1N5819 and LEO1N5822 Schottky diodes offer 1A / 45V and 3A / 40V performance respectively, while the ultra-fast LEO1N5811 operates at up to 6A and 150V. The two Schottky devices are specified across the -40°C to 150°C temperature range, while the LEO1N5811 features an even wider temperature tolerance, up to 175°C.

All three variants are radiation-hardened by design for operation in demanding conditions with respect to temperature, total ionizing and non-ionizing radiation (TID and TNID), and single-event effects (SEE). Qualification complies with ESCC 22900 for TID (up to 300 krad(Si)), ESCC 22500 for TNID (up to 3 x 1011 p/cm2), and ESCC 25100 for single-event burnout (SEB, up to 60 MeV/cm²/mg).

The three devices are in production now, priced at $3.00 for the LEO1N5819AF, $5.00 for the LEO1N5822AF and $4.50 for the LEO1N5811AF, for orders of 1000 units.

The emerging New Space industry, driven by private-sector companies, is enabling new services such as communication and earth observation, delivered from satellite constellations built and launched cost-effectively into Low Earth Orbits. ST’s LEO series of discrete power, analog, and logic ICs have been developed for low cost of ownership with quality assurance and radiation hardness optimized for LEO satellites, leveraging automotive best practices including statistical process control. The devices are flight-ready and supplied with a CoC that saves further costly and time-consuming testing by aerospace manufacturers and service providers.

