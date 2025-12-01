STMicroelectronics extends highly integrated VIPerGaN family with 65-Watt flyback converter in Power QFN

VIPerGaN65W 65-Watt flyback converter

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STMicroelectronics has added VIPerGaN65W, a 65 Watt flyback converter, in the VIPerGaN series that combines a 700V GaN transistor and quasi-resonant PWM control IC in a single QFN 5x6 package. Joining the VIPerGaN50W announced previously, the new VIPerGaN65W extends opportunities for customers to develop high-quality, cost-effective USB-PD chargers, fast battery chargers, and auxiliary power supplies that ensure superior user experiences.

The flyback controller of these converters operates in quasi-resonant mode with zero-voltage switching (ZVS) up to the full load. Valley skipping optimizes efficiency at mid-to-high load, with ST’s proprietary valley locking to prevent noise at audio frequencies and thus ensure silent operation. With frequency foldback at light load, the converter enters burst operation at no-load to cut power consumption below 30mW for eco-design compliance.

The integrated gate driver is fine-tuned for the GaN transistor parameters, which saves designers adding external components to optimize switching, helping accelerate time to market, increase power density, and minimizing the bill of materials. High-voltage startup circuitry, and a senseFET for accurate current monitoring, are also integrated.

Like the VIPerGaN50W, the new VIPerGaN65W includes advanced power-management features that improve performance compared to ordinary flyback circuits. There is line-voltage feedforward, which prevents the output power increasing excessively as the supply voltage changes, and dynamic blanking time that limits the operating frequency to minimize switching losses. Input and output overvoltage protection, thermal shutdown, and brown-in and brown-out protection are also built-in.

The EVLVIPGAN65WF evaluation board is available to help explore the VIPerGaN65W features and kick-start customers’ projects. The board implements a 24V/65W isolated flyback converter with secondary-side synchronous rectification, ready to operate with any AC input voltage from 90V to 265 V.

The VIPerGaN65W converter is in production now, in a 5mm x 6mm Power QFN (PQFN) package, and available at the eSTore and distributors from $1.19 for orders of 1000 pieces.

Please visit www.st.com/vipergan-flyback-converters for more information.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.