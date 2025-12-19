Pre-Orders Open December 18 for 'Avatar Neytiri & Thanator' Statue

Real Elite Masterline Avatar (Film) Neytiri & Thanator Avatar Legacy Collection Front Chest Ornament Viper Wolf Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced "Avatar Neytiri & Thanator" Statue. Pre-orders began December 18, 2025 (JST), with release set for June 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio announces the opening of pre-orders for the Real Elite Masterline “Neytiri & Thanator,” based on the film “Avatar” (2009).This 1/4 scale statue features Neytiri, a warrior of the Omatikaya clan, paired with Thanator, drawing inspiration from the film’s final battle against the RDA.Neytiri’s sculpt includes flowing hair, war paint, and a bow and arrows. The white handprint beneath her chest ornament is painted as depicted in the film. The eyes are built with layered detailing, including the cornea and lens, to reflect her on-screen appearance.Thanator is sculpted with an open-mouthed pose and includes detailing such as fangs, skin texture, and muscular forelegs, with paintwork designed to emphasize its form.A Viperwolf is also included as a companion creature for the final-battle display concept.The DX Bonus Version includes an alternate head part featuring a visor and feather ornaments.This release is designed to be displayed alongside the previously announced Real Elite Masterline “Jake Sully & the Great Leonopteryx.”Product Name:Real Elite Masterline Avatar (Film) Neytiri & Thanator Avatar Legacy Collection DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1999Edition Size: 400Arrival Date: June 2027Scale: 1/4H:75cm W:82cm D:67cmWeight: 15.1KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Avatar-Themed Base・One (1) Swappable Head (Standard)・Chest Ornament・Viper Wolf・One (1) Swappable Head (with Visor) [BONUS PART]Copyright:TM & © 20th Century StudioFor more details, visit our online store

Real Elite Masterline Avatar (Film) Neytiri & Thanator Avatar Legacy Collection Product PV

