Hubject Expands Access to Shell Recharge Network Thourgh its Intercharge Roaming Platform

Hubject expands its intercharge roaming platform to include Shell Recharge, enabling seamless cross-border EV charging access across Europe.

This integration supports our commitment to making EV charging as accessible and frictionless as possible for drivers and OEM partners across Europe.” — Christian Hahn, Hubject CEO

BERLIN, GERMANY, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hubject , a global leader in eMobility solutions, has expanded its intercharge roaming platform to include Shell Recharge, Shell's public electric vehicle (EV) charging network. This Integration marks a significant step in Hubject's mission to simplify and unify EV charging across Europe.By incorporating Shell Recharge's extensive network into the intercharge platform, Hubject is enabling seamless access for EV drivers and mobility service providers across borders. Users can locate, initiate, and pay for charging sessions using their preferred RFID card, key fob, or mobile app - without needing separate accounts or apps.This expansion enhances the reach of Hubject's intercharge platform, which already connects thousands of charging points across Europe."We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Shell Recharge and provide drivers with an even more seamless charging experience" - said Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject. "This integration supports our commitment to making EV charging as accessible and frictionless as possible for drivers and OEM partners across Europe."For more information on how Hubject is connecting eMobility partners globally, please visit full Hubject readout here: https://www.hubject.com/blog-posts/hubject-expands-access-to-shell-recharge-network-through-its-intercharge-roaming-platform

