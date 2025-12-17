Hubject Partners with Numocity to Bring Plug&Charge to India, APAC and Middle East EV Markets

Hubject partners with Numocity to integrate Plug&Charge technology across charging networks in India, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East

BERLIN, GERMANY, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hubject , the global leader in eMobility interoperable charging solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Numocity , a leading eMobility software platform provider that enables Charge Point Operators (CPOs) to manage and operate charging networks across more than 20 countries worldwide. This partnership integrates Hubject's ISO 15118-based Plug&Charge technology into Numocity's comprehensive charging management platform, enabling CPOs and eMobility Service Providers to benefit from a single contract to offer seamless, automated charging experiences across rapidly expanding markets in India, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.The partnership strengthens both companies' positions in key growth markets by implementing Plug&Charge capabilities across Numocity's software platform, which currently powers leading CPO networks across growth markets.Through this integration, CPOs using Numocity's charging management system will be able to offer drivers frictionless charging with secure, automated vehicle authentication, eliminating the need for apps or RFID cards at compatible charging stations. The partnership also creates new opportunities for Hubject's existing CPO partners looking to enter or expand their operations in India, Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern markets through Numocity's established platform.Through this partnership, Numocity enhances its platform with advanced Plug&Charge functionality while connecting to Hubject's extensive ecosystem of automotive manufacturers and technology providers. This integration advances Hubject's expansion in key growth markets while supporting Numocity's mission to advance sustainable transportation through software that simplifies EV charging globally."This partnership with Numocity marks an important milestone in our global expansion of Plug&Charge technology," said Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject. "India and the Middle East represent some of the fastest-growing EV ecosystems in the world and are essential to our global ambitions. Numocity's software platform approach enables CPOs across these regions to manage and scale their charging networks effectively. We're excited to empower operators in these emerging markets to offer seamless and secure charging experiences."Ravikiran Annaswamy, CEO of Numocity said; "In the complex, fast-evolving markets of India, APAC, and MEA, the user experience is often broken by multiple apps and payment friction. Our collaboration with Hubject solves this by deploying true Plug & Charge technology, allowing the vehicle and charger to communicate automatically for instant authentication. This shift eliminates the need for manual input, delivering a frictionless, 'zero-touch' charging experience that is critical for accelerating mass EV adoption. By prioritizing simplicity and reliability, we are setting a new global benchmark for digital trust in these regions."Key Benefits of the Partnership:CPO Enablement: Operators using Numocity's platform can deploy Plug&Charge technology and scale across India, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East without complex implementations.Market Entry for Hubject Partners: Hubject's existing CPO partners gain access to a proven software platform for entering or expanding operations in India, Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern markets.Frictionless Driver Experience: Plug&Charge implementation eliminates authentication friction, enabling automatic charging for compatible vehicles across networks powered by Numocity's software.Accelerated EV Adoption: The partnership supports rapid growth of electric vehicle adoption in emerging markets by delivering seamless and secure charging experiences.The integration leverages Hubject's ISO 15118 standards for Plug&Charge functionality to ensure secure communication between vehicles and charging infrastructure managed through Numocity's platform. Implementation details and rollout schedule will be announced in the coming months.END OF TEXT

