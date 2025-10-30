Hubject partners with eONE to bring Plug&Charge technology to Iceland. First deployment across 19 charging locations by early 2026.

BERLIN, GERMANY, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hubject has partnered with Icelandic EV charging platform provider eONE to integrate Plug&Charge technology into eONE's charging management platform. This partnership marks Hubject's first Plug&Charge implementation in Iceland. eONE will first deploy the technology across one of its biggest partners Orkan's charging network, one of Iceland's leading operators, covering 19 charging locations with plans to expand deployment further.Through this partnership, eONE integrates Hubject's Plug&Charge technology into its platform. Drivers will simply plug in their vehicle and begin charging automatically, without needing to authenticate through the e1 apps, and RFID cards, or other payment terminals. The technology, based on the ISO 15118 standard, creates a secure communication channel between the vehicle and charging station that handles authentication and payment authorization in the background.The deployment is expected to be completed by the end of Q1 2026. The deployment includes high-power charging locations capable of delivering 300-500kW across Iceland's key travel routes.Iceland's combination of near-total renewable energy generation and high EV adoption rates makes it an ideal environment for advanced charging solutions. With electricity sourced almost entirely from hydroelectric and geothermal power, Iceland has created one of the world's cleanest transportation ecosystems. Plug&Charge technology supports this vision by removing friction from the charging experience."Iceland represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking market where Plug&Charge technology can make an immediate impact," said Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject. "With some of Europe's highest EV adoption rates and an electricity grid powered almost entirely by renewable energy, Iceland has built the foundation for truly sustainable transportation. Partnering with eONE allows us to work with a platform provider who understands the Icelandic market deeply and can deliver Plug&Charge to Icelandic EV drivers.“We are very proud to be the first service provider in Iceland that can deliver the Plug & Charge user experience to the Icelandic market. Our goal has always been to help people simplify their lives in the world of complex EV charging and with Plug & Charge it becomes as easy as just plugging the car in and the system does the rest! Hafrún Þorvaldsdóttir, CEO at eONEEND OF TEXTAbout HubjectHubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (EMPs) to provide standardized access to charging infrastructure. Hubject operates the world's largest cross-provider charging network, connecting over 1,000,000 charging points and more than 2,750 B2B partners across 70+ countries. Hubject is also a leader in Plug&Charge technology, using ISO 15118-2 and -20 standards to deliver secure, seamless EV charging experiences, and is the first EV-related company to offer financial services for EV companies based on its own payment license.About eONEeONE is an electric vehicle (EV) charging network that serves EV owners, housing associations, businesses, and larger partners.It connects all charging needs by simplifying access to charging stations from multiple service providers across Iceland — all in one app!eONE Media ContactHafrún Þorvaldsdóttir, CEO at e1,hafrun@e1.is , mobile: +354 6172720.

