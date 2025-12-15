DCAC Expands Global Footprint with 2026 Events in London and Austin

DCAC Live Logo

DCAC, the industry’s boldest and most unconventional data center event series, announces DCAC Europe on 23–24 June 2026, and DCAC Austin on 25–27 August 2026.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DCAC , the industry’s boldest and most unconventional data center event series, is announcing its 2026 global slate with two major conferences: DCAC Europe, taking place 23–24 June 2026 at London’s iconic Roundhouse, and DCAC Austin, returning 25–27 August 2026 to the renowned ACL Live. DCAC is going full throttle with Operation: Forging the 5th Utility, a movement recognizing data centers and the people behind them.As DCAC continues to redefine how the industry gathers, learns, and engages, the 2026 expansion reflects the community’s growing momentum and the accelerating demands of a world rapidly reshaped by AI, digital infrastructure, and the people powering it all.Why London? A New Frontier for DCAC EuropeAfter planting its flag in Dublin, DCAC is taking the show on the road, and London is set to be the next stage of the anti-conference.Known for pushing boundaries, DCAC chose the Roundhouse specifically for its history of innovation and its reputation for inspiring unforgettable experiences. The venue is a fitting environment for conversations that push the industry forward and spark new ways of thinking.Attendees can expect deep discussions about the construction, build practices, power demands, cooling approaches, and sustainability pressures. More importantly, DCAC is about the people responsible for making digital infrastructure possible. DCAC emphasizes that every megawatt, every line of code, and every AI breakthrough begins with human expertise at the center.Operation: Forging the 5th UtilityAcross both 2026 events, DCAC will explore the accelerating reality that data centers have become the fifth utility. Standing alongside water, electricity, cooling, and internet, data centers and AI capability is essential to modern life.The rise of AI has pushed this truth into global focus, and there is no turning back.DCAC will highlight the people who build, power, and run digital infrastructure, celebrating the human side of an industry now entering a high-stakes new era. As the race toward AI intensifies, DCAC is moving full throttle into the future by continuing to challenge the industry’s assumptions and elevate the voices shaping what comes next.DCAC Austin 2026 Returns to ACL LiveThe flagship U.S. conference, DCAC Austin 2026, will return 25–27 August to ACL Live, the venue that has become synonymous with the DCAC experience.DCAC Austin continues to break attendance records and expand its influence across hyperscale, colocation, engineering, construction, power, AI, sustainability, and workforce development. The event blends serious industry dialogue with an unconventional, community-driven atmosphere and brings together leaders, disruptors, and emerging talent for three days of insight, energy, and connection.About DCAC:DCAC (Data Center Anti-Conference) is a global event series redefining how the digital infrastructure community gathers and collaborates. Designed to spark unfiltered conversation, inspire innovation, and champion the people behind mission-critical operations, DCAC brings together hyperscalers, operators, engineers, developers, investors, and industry leaders shaping the future of data centers and AI.More information on speakers, partners, and registration for both events is coming soon. Stay tuned for updates on DCAC Europe 2026 and DCAC Austin 2026 by visiting dcac-live.com and follow DCAC across social platforms. This is just the beginning!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.