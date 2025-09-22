DCAC Celebrates 10 Years With Record-Breaking Attendance and Global Impact

The People's Conference: A full crowd at DCAC 2025

The Data Center Anti Conference Celebrates 10 Years With Record-Breaking Attendance and Global Impact

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Data Center Anti Conference ( DCAC ) marked its 10th anniversary with its largest event to date, drawing 1,700+ attendees, 40+ speakers, and participants from nearly 1,000 companies across the United States and around the world. With its trademark mix of bold thought leadership, industry disruption, and curated experiences, DCAC 2025 set a new benchmark for mission-critical gatherings.The week opened with the annual Charity Golf Tournament, presented by Suffolk, benefiting the SS American Memorial Foundation. This nonprofit, based at the historic Lazy U Ranch in Seguin, Texas, honors the sacrifices of those who have served both at home and abroad, providing direct support, education, and patriotic initiatives for veterans and families. As a new addition, attendees also had the chance to take part in Puttin’ for Gold, a high-energy mini-golf tournament that offered an engaging alternative to the traditional golf outing. Throughout the conference, DCAC also raised funds for Big Country Veterans, a veteran-owned nonprofit out of Texas, with proceeds from multiple activations dedicated to supporting their mission.Day One featured a full slate of sessions, starting with Welcome to DCAC and Data Center 101, led by Kirk Offel, followed by in-depth panels on scaling, power, and building high-performing teams. Discussions included:Powering the Mission: Relentless Effort, Real Rewards, Shared Responsibility – Cathal Quinn, Eve McIlvaney, Christina CuellarPrinciples of Scale: Strategies to Deliver Against Exponential Data Center Demand – Doug MoutonFireside Chat: Building a High-Performing Data Center Team – Alfonso Portillo, Matt Striffler, Scott Robertson, Chris Teddy, Eric DeeringThe Grid vs. the Gospel: Rewriting the Rules of Power in the Age of Energy Dogma – Mara Ervin, Denitza Arguirova, Karen Pugliese, Lauren Clay, Christela SalinasWhat Should Our Industry Be Focused on in 2026? – Joel ChakkalakalThe day closed with thanks to MCIS, Title Partner for the 10th Anniversary, followed by evening entertainment featuring a magician and comedian, before the energy spilled into the streets for a full-scale Rainey Street takeover presented by IES Communications.Day Two delivered another high-powered agenda, opening with Welcome to the 10th Anniversary with Kirk Offel, presented by MCIS, and a keynote from Wade Vinson of NVIDIA. Sessions throughout the day explored AI, labor, sustainability, and security, including:State of the Industry Address (Market Report) – Andy Cvengros, Curt HolcombThe Why Behind AI: From Cows to Code to Colocation – Bill KleymanThe Next Frontier of Sustainability: Human Capital – Lindsey BrunerOpen Systems for AI: The Blueprint of What’s Next – Rob CoyleFireside Chat: Challenges and Lessons Learned from Large Scale AI Factory Builds – Matt Tyndall, Matt BrownThe Manhattan Project of the 5th Industrial Revolution – Chris Dolan, Kirk Offel, Dave FerdmanMaking the Seemingly Impossible Possible – Lessons from the World-Record Setting Triple 7 Expedition – Mike SarrailleLabor Demands of Large Scale – Sam Huckaby, Justin Tinoco, Jesse Sargent, LaramieA Fireside Chat with Chris Crosby and Kirk Offel – Chris Crosby, Kirk OffelEvery Radical Headache: Unpacking the Risks No One Wants to Own – Kayla Remington, Valerie Crafton, Dawn Cantrell, Jonathan DusenberryThe Last Industrial Revolution: AI and National Security – Blaine Holt, Mike SarrailleThe Nuclear Renaissance: Powering the Future of Data Centers – Matt Ohare, James Walker, Dr. Alisha Kasam-Griffith, Derek MatthewsThe final day closed out the week under the Texas sun with Connect on Deck, DCAC’s signature networking event on Lake Travis, giving attendees one last opportunity to celebrate and connect after three transformative days.DCAC proudly acknowledges MCIS, Title Partner of the 10th Anniversary, whose support made this milestone event possible. Special thanks also to the many partners, speakers, and attendees who helped deliver a record-breaking experience.As DCAC enters its second decade, the message is clear: the Dawn of the Data Center Gold Rush is here, and the next era of digital infrastructure innovation is just beginning.

