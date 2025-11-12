Overwatch Mission Critical Secures Investment from Argentum to Scale Veteran-Led Data Center Infrastructure Company

Overwatch Mission Critical Inc5000

The investment will help accelerate Overwatch’s growth and veteran workforce expansion to meet rising demand for data centers.

Together, we’re accelerating the workforce transformation that will define the Fifth Industrial Revolution, where technology moves at the speed of the people who build and power it.” — Kirk Offel, CEO, Overwatch Mission Critical

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overwatch Mission Critical , a veteran-owned and led company developing the skilled workforce and infrastructure powering America’s digital and AI economy, today announced a strategic growth partnership with Argentum , a New York–based growth equity firm that invests in founder-led technology and services companies. Overwatch plays a pivotal role in the data center ecosystem, providing specialized labor, construction services, and power solutions that accelerate campus delivery and strengthen the nation’s critical technology backbone.“After multiple conversations with other firms, Argentum stood apart for their agility, speed, and bold vision to disrupt one of the most influential industrial revolutions in modern history,” said Kirk Offel, Founder and CEO of Overwatch Mission Critical. “Their capital isn’t just an investment; it’s fuel for our rocket ship. Together, we’re accelerating the workforce transformation that will define the Fifth Industrial Revolution, where technology moves at the speed of the people who build and power it.“We are excited to partner with Kirk and the outstanding Overwatch team to support the Company’s rapid growth as it expands upon its position as the indispensable partner to the leading data center companies, which are facing severe worker shortages and require outsourcing solutions that can meet the industry’s time-sensitive and mission-critical demands in order to achieve the massive build-out of the digital infrastructure that is in process” said Daniel Raynor, Managing Partner of Argentum, who will join Overwatch’s board in connection with the investment. “Argentum’s investment in Overwatch continues our focus on investing in companies delivering mission-critical solutions to vertical markets that address areas of critical technology that impact national security, economic prosperity, and U.S. competitiveness.”Through its staff augmentation, construction, and Overwatch University training divisions along with Patriot Power Services, its load bank rental and fleet management company, Overwatch develops and deploys skilled labor at scale to meet the growing demands of the data center industry. Overwatch’s broader mission is to expand the national talent pipeline by training and integrating new entrants into the data center workforce. This approach accelerates campus delivery, drives job creation, and strengthens America’s infrastructure, competitiveness, and technological self-reliance.The Argentum investment will accelerate Overwatch’s expansion into emerging infrastructure markets, advance automation and operational excellence across its delivery platform, and drive the growth of Overwatch University. It will also fund strategic acquisitions that enhance Overwatch’s organic growth and reinforce its role as a trusted partner to hyperscale, enterprise, and government clients. Amid a nationwide labor shortage projected in the hundreds of thousands, Overwatch’s integrated deploy – deliver – operate model enables rapid, consistent, and accountable delivery of new digital infrastructure at scale.-END-About Overwatch Mission CriticalHeadquartered in Austin, Texas, and London, England, Overwatch Mission Critical is a veteran-founded digital infrastructure organization that delivers engineering, construction, commissioning, and operations services for high-performance data centers across the United States and Europe. Its portfolio includes Patriot Power Services, focused on power systems and commissioning; Overwatch University, a veteran-led training and certification pipeline; the #1-rated Data Center Revolution podcast; and the global Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC), held annually in the U.S. and Europe for a decade. Together, these platforms connect infrastructure development with workforce advancement, thought leadership, and industry collaboration, guided by military precision and purpose. Learn more at www.WeAreOverwatch.com About ArgentumArgentum is a New York-based growth equity firm that helps scale bootstrapped and founder-led B2B software, technology-enabled, and business services companies. The firm provides capital to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate shareholder liquidity. Over its 30+ year history, Argentum has invested in over 100 companies, supported more than 200 add-on acquisitions, and been named to Inc’s list of Top Founder Friendly Investors for six consecutive years. Argentum fills the growing gap between venture capital funds and later-stage PE firms by targeting capital-efficient companies that are not seeking a change in control. Learn more at www.argentumgroup.com MEDIA CONTACT:Tamara Colbert, MA, APRLa Dolce Media for Overwatch Mission CriticalTamara@ladolcemedia.com

