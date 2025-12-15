Small Business Development hosts Reconciliation Day celebration and Inyamazane Fund consultation in Mthatha, 16 to 17 Dec

The Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) invites members of the media to attend and cover the Reconciliation Day celebration through Sport starting on 16 December 2025, hosted by the Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Stella Tembisa Ndabeni, in Mthatha, Eastern Cape. This year, Minister Ndabeni will commemorate Reconciliation Day by integrating sport, entrepreneurship, and charity to uplift and inspire the local community.

On the morning of 17 December 2025, the Minister will also lead a consultation session on the Inyamazane Fund, a SEDFA programme designed to support enterprises owned by military veterans. This session marks the first in a series of national consultations aimed at relaunching and revitalising the fund, with direct input from military veterans. SEDFA will facilitate the proceedings and gather insights into the entrepreneurial needs and expectations of veterans to ensure that the fund becomes more accessible and responsive.

The two-day programme will include a soccer and netball tournament, followed by an awards ceremony where winners will receive medals, cheques, and trophies. Local entrepreneurs will also set up trading stalls around the field, offering various goods and services. This initiative seeks to empower local MSMEs by creating income opportunities during the festive season while providing a platform to showcase their enterprises.

Reconciliation Day Celebration

Date: 16 & 17 December 2025

Venue: Sphefundevu Senior Secondary School, Mthatha

Time: 09h00 daily

Inyamazane Fund Consultation

Date: 17 December 2025 Venue: Mthatha Stadium

Time: 08h00 – 11h00

Members of the media are requested to confirm attendance by 15 December 2025.

For Media Inquiries:

Mr Siphe Macanda

Head of Communication - Department of Small Business Development

Email: SMacanda@dsbd.gov.za

Phone: 082 355 2399

#GovZAUpdates