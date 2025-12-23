MEC Anton Bredell on Knysna Municipality water status

Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, today attended a Joint Operations Committee meeting established to address the immediate water supply challenges facing Knysna as the peak holiday season approaches.

“We were informed today that the Knysna water supply system can provide 19.7 megalitres of water per day, while the anticipated peak demand during the holiday season is 17 megalitres per day. While supply is marginally above demand, ageing infrastructure and high water losses mean this is a razor-thin margin. We therefore call on all residents and visitors to please save water,” said Minister Bredell.

Of immediate importance is the replenishment of several key water reservoirs in the supply network. These reservoirs are linked in series and feed into one another, meaning the entire system depends on reservoirs being maintained above certain levels.

Minister Bredell said he was encouraged to hear that 188 water leaks have recently been repaired, and that Knysna Municipality will have seven plumbing teams working throughout the holiday season to ensure the prompt repair of leaks and pipe bursts.

Ms Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa, Western Cape Head of the Department of Water and Sanitation said they are jointly implementing short to medium interventions with other spheres of government to resolve Knysna’s water challenges. “Further to this, the national government will closely monitor the situation of water supply challenges throughout the province,” Ms Bila-Mupariwa said.

“We also call on the public and business community to be mindful of what is released into the wastewater system. With a water supply system already under significant pressure, the wastewater system is also affected, and blockages increase the risk of raw sewage spills into the environment,” Minister Bredell said.

Contact:

Wouter Kriel

Spokesperson for Minister Anton Bredell

Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

Cell: 079 694 3085

#GovZAUpdates