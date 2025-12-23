Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities calls on young people to spend the festive season responsibly by avoiding alcohol and substance abuse

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) urges young people across South Africa to celebrate the festive season responsibly and refrain from alcohol and substance abuse, in line with the objectives of the National Drug Master Plan (NDMP) and the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NSP on GBVF).

The festive season is a time of celebration, rest and social connection. However, it is also a period that consistently records increased levels of alcohol and substance abuse, which contribute to road accidents, crime, family conflict, unsafe sexual behaviour, and heightened incidents of gender-based violence and femicide. These outcomes stand in direct contradiction to the government’s commitment to protecting young people and building safe, cohesive communities.

The National Drug Master Plan recognises substance abuse as a major social and public health challenge that disproportionately affects young people and undermines social stability, economic participation and community safety. Alcohol and drug abuse fuel risky behaviour, violence and long-term dependency, placing an enormous burden on families, communities and the state.

Similarly, the National Strategic Plan on GBVF identifies alcohol and substance abuse as key drivers of violence, particularly violence against women, children and persons with disabilities. Evidence continues to show a strong correlation between substance abuse and incidents of domestic violence, sexual offences and other forms of gender-based harm, especially during high-risk periods such as the festive season.

DWYPD calls on young people to make responsible choices, to reject harmful behaviours, and to actively contribute to the prevention of violence and substance abuse. Young men, in particular, are encouraged to embrace positive masculinity, respect and non-violence, and to stand as allies in the fight against GBVF.

The Ministry further calls on parents, caregivers, community leaders, faith-based organisations, schools and civil society to intensify prevention efforts, provide guidance and support to young people, and promote alcohol- and drug-free recreational activities. Preventing substance abuse and GBVF requires a whole-of-society approach, as envisioned in both the NDMP and the NSP on GBVF.

The Department reiterates that responsible behaviour by young people is central to achieving the goals of a safer South Africa, free from violence, substance abuse and preventable loss of life. As the country enters the festive season, the DWYPD appeals to all South Africans to work together to ensure that this period is marked by safety, dignity, respect for human life and shared responsibility.

