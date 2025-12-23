Minister Blade Nzimande on SIU investigation into alleged irregularities into Vaccine Innovation and Manufacturing Strategy development

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande has noted Proclamation 304 of 2025 of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the related media statement, both which were issued on 19 December 2025.

The Proclamation empowers the SIU to investigate alleged irregularities in the development of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation’s (DSTI), Vaccine Innovation and Manufacturing Strategy (VIMS).

As part of the scope of its investigation, the Proclamation also mentions the Entities of the DSTI, the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

The Department is fully aware of the issues referred to in the SIU’s Proclamation.

Over the past several months, under the leadership of the Director-General, the Department has been involved in an internal process to proactively establish the veracity and where relevant, address the alleged irregularities relating to the specific contractual agreements mentioned in the SIU Proclamation. This process is on-going.

As the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation, we remain committed to upholding clean and ethical governance within the Department and its Entities and therefore pledge to support the SIU in conducting its work.

We also wish to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that our country develops sustainable and sovereign vaccine manufacturing capacity.

