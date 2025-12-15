Bondi terrorist attack

Release date: 15/12/25

The loss of life and injuries are deeply distressing, and my heart goes out to the victims, their families, and all who may have witnessed this horrific event.

I also pay tribute to the bystanders who intervened to help, and the first responders for their courage. They walked into harm’s way to protect the community in the face of such horror.

I have spoken with the Police Commissioner Grant Stevens this evening and will continue to be updated as further details emerge.

I have also spoken to the South Australian Jewish community leadership to reassure them that they are not alone.

I know this attack has caused real distress, and I want the Jewish community to know that they have the State Government’s unwavering support.

The fact that the attack targeted the Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah is particularly distressing. No one should ever lose their life, feel unsafe or targeted because of who they are or what they believe, especially during a time meant for faith, reflection and celebration.

The State Government stands with our Jewish community and we will do all we can to ensure they feel safe, supported and protected.

We send our thoughts and prayers to the people of New South Wales. The Police Commissioner has made clear he stand ready to assist them with additional police resources, should they be required.