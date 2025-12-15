Adelaide’s new growth front in the north

Release date: 15/12/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government has commenced major planning initiatives to deliver housing and public open space in Adelaide’s north.

A proposed rezoning will unlock the potential for approximately 16,000 homes in the Kudla Growth Area and surrounds, far surpassing previous estimates and providing the housing supply and diversity required to meet the region’s long-term needs.

The rezoning process, initiated by the Minister for Planning this week, considers future growth and infrastructure requirements to support the creation of new, well-serviced neighbourhoods, jobs and high-quality open spaces that support long-term greening, biodiversity and community wellbeing.

The proposal to rezone this area for urban purposes will be supported by a detailed Structure Plan that will provide a strategic framework for future development, addressing land use, infrastructure and community facilities.

This marks a significant step forward in delivering much needed housing supply in Adelaide’s north, paving the way for diverse housing options, vital infrastructure and high-quality open spaces.

The area affected by the proposed planning amendments encompasses approximately 2,480 hectares across the Town of Gawler, City of Playford, and Light Regional Council.

In March 2025, the state government released the Greater Adelaide Regional Plan and announced plans for the Kudla Growth Area as a key area for urban growth over the next 30 years and the creation of the Northern Park Lands.

Earlier this year the Northern Parklands Act was finalised, giving the Park Lands long-term protection as they are developed over time.

Work officially commenced on the Northern Park Lands Master Plan, following the appointment of lead consultant ASPECT Studios. The Master Plan will set a clear vision and guide the future development of the Northern Park Lands, shaped by the needs and aspirations of local and regional communities for open space and recreation.

Comprehensive consultation will be undertaken on the Northern Park Lands Master Plan and the rezoning in 2026 ensuring the community and stakeholders can contribute to the future of northern Adelaide.

The rezoning process is proposed to be finalised in late 2027.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

This is a significant milestone in creating the north’s next major urban growth front. The foundations are now set for Kudla to flourish over the coming years.

Building 16,000 more homes for South Australians in the future will only be possible with thoughtful urban planning today.

On top of this work has commenced on the Northern Park Lands, one of the biggest investments in open space in our state’s history.

We know Kudla is already serviced by public transport, the Northern Expressway and access to water infrastructure. Thoughtful planning will ensure strong east-to-west connecting roads and other critical infrastructure for the region.

Attributable to James Agness, Labor candidate for Light

The commencement of the rezoning process for the Kudla Growth Area is a significant milestone.

With the Greater Adelaide Regional Plan providing clarity and certainty over the future of the southern areas of Gawler, the community can now work with the Minister and his Department to see the vision become a reality.

The Northern Parklands will be a treasured asset for our community providing new facilities and open space, whilst the opportunities for new housing in Kudla leveraging existing infrastructure will see the establishment of a vibrant new community.

I look forward to working closely with landowners, the Town of Gawler and the Minister to ensure together we see the infrastructure and planning required in the Code Amendment process come to fruition.