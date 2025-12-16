BizzTech Launches Metaverse API to Stream Live Operational Data into Photoreal 3D Digital Twins

BizzTech API

Embed a white-label, Unreal Engine 5 metaverse directly in your portal; connect IoT, GIS, cameras, and enterprise systems in real time.

Our Metaverse API embeds a white-label UE5 photoreal digital twin in your web portal, streaming live IoT/GIS via pixel streaming - no plug-ins or redesign - turning systems into a shared 3D workspace.” — Dirk Schmidt, Co-Founder & CEO BizzTech

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BizzTech today announced the public availability of its Metaverse API, enabling customers to feed any live operational dataset (traffic sensors, facility IoT, CCTV, SCADA, BIM, or GIS) into a fully immersive, photoreal 3D environment built on Unreal Engine 5 and delivered to end-users as browser-based pixel streaming. The result: live data in context, overlaid on an interactive digital twin that users can enter as avatars, analyze collaboratively, and control in real time - all embedded inside the customer’s own front-end.

Smart Spaces leaders use BizzTech to transform buildings, campuses, factories, and cities into responsive, data-driven ecosystems that optimize resources, elevate user experience, and support real-time decision-making.

What the BizzTech Metaverse API Delivers

· Universal Data Ingestion: Bring in live feeds from sensors, cameras, GIS, and asset systems via secure APIs; no re-architecture of your existing front-end. Data appears in-world as geolocated overlays, panels, and interactive controls.

· White-Label & Embedded: Run the metaverse inside your portal so your brand, UI, and workflow stay front and center; the immersive layer runs behind the scenes.

· Scalable Pixel Streaming: Stream high-fidelity UE5 visuals to any modern browser (desktop or mobile) with no heavy installs, enabling organization-wide rollout across regions.

· In-World Analytics & Collaboration: Users enter as avatars, manipulate live analytics, co-review scenes, annotate, and interact with digital/physical infrastructure in multi-user mode.

“With our Metaverse API, organizations can embed a photoreal, Unreal Engine 5 digital twin directly into their own web portals and stream live IoT and GIS data into it via pixel streaming—no plug-ins, no redesign. It’s a white-label, embedded layer that turns operational systems into a shared, action-ready 3D workspace where teams see, decide, and act together.” - Dirk Schmidt, CEO, BizzTech

Customer Showcase: ATLAS Traffic Technologies

As an example integration, ATLAS Traffic Technologies uses the BizzTech Metaverse API to stream unified, AI-powered traffic intelligence into interactive urban digital twins - accelerating smart-city planning, safety, and mobility outcomes. The collaboration emerged from the Smart Futures Lab initiative and combines real-time traffic analytics with BizzTech’s immersive visualization for dynamic infrastructure optimization.

"BizzTech’s API has already become a powerful addition to our ecosystem at ATLAS Traffic Technologies. Its flexibility and reliability allow us to seamlessly integrate complex data streams into our traffic intelligence platform. We’re excited to leverage this API to accelerate and augment real-time insights for cities, strengthen multimodal safety analytics, and continue pushing the limits of what smart infrastructure can do." - Nick Borrego, Founder & CEO, ATLAS Traffic Technologies

About ATLAS Traffic Technologies

ATLAS Traffic Technologies is a smart-mobility company that provides an AI-driven traffic operations platform for cities. It unifies live data from signals, cameras, and sensors to deliver real-time analytics—vehicle and pedestrian counts, congestion, safety indicators—and tools for scheduling, incident response, and intersection health. By centralizing control across existing infrastructure, ATLAS helps agencies optimize timing, cut delays, and improve multimodal safety.

Why It Matters

· Context is everything: Seeing telemetry where it happens—on roads, shop floors, campuses, or utility corridors—shortens time-to-insight and de-risks decisions.

· Frictionless access: Because the 3D environment is cloud-rendered and streamed, teams can participate instantly from standard browsers and devices.

· Smart-city readiness: The API aligns with a “City-as-Platform” approach to open data, real-time participation, and improved urban operations.

How It Works (At a Glance)

· Engine & Fidelity: Unreal Engine 5 with advanced rendering pipelines delivers beyond-AAA realism for digital twins; WebRTC pixel streaming serves frames to the browser for low-latency interaction.

· Data Overlay: BizzTech binds incoming API streams to geospatial anchors and scene entities, rendering live overlays (heatmaps, vectors, alerts, KPIs) directly in 3D context.

· Multi-User Collaboration: A synchronized state layer supports avatars, permissions, and shared analytics tools for real-time co-work.

Key Use Cases

· Urban Mobility & Traffic Ops: Live traffic, signal timing, incident response, and scenario testing.

· Smart Campuses & Facilities: IoT/HVAC/energy, CCTV, occupancy, and work-order visualization in a single pane.

· Utilities & Critical Infrastructure: SCADA overlays, network status, maintenance planning, and training simulations.

Availability

The BizzTech Metaverse API is available now for enterprises, governments, and campuses seeking to embed live, collaborative 3D inside their existing web front-ends. Solution architects and developers can request access to API guides, SDK snippets, and reference scenes.

About BizzTech

BizzTech is a global leader in AI-powered, cloud-rendered metaverse platforms for smart spaces and digital twins. Built on Unreal Engine 5 and delivered via browser-based pixel streaming, BizzTech brings beyond-AAA visual fidelity, multi-user collaboration, and real-time data ingestion to enterprises, cities, and campuses without heavy installs.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.