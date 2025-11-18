Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and BizzTech Partner to Advance Edge-to-Cloud AI for Smart Spaces and Digital Twins

Hewlett Packard Enterprise X BizzTech

HPE edge-to-cloud + BizzTech’s AI-powered Metaverse bring secure, browser-based digital twins and HAL8122™ automation to real-time operations.

With HPE, BizzTech brings the Metaverse to operations: ProLiant at the edge, GreenLake in the cloud, and HAL8122™ agentic AI - delivering secure, real-time digital twins to simulate, operate & control” — Dirk Schmidt, Co-Founder & CEO BizzTech

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and BizzTech, a recognized member of the HPE Partner Ready Technology Partner Program, today announced a strategic technology partnership aimed at accelerating enterprise adoption of real-time digital twins, AI-driven automation, and immersive collaboration. This alliance brings together industry-leading HPE ProLiant compute, HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, and the BizzTech Metaverse platform—enabling organizations to deploy secure, scalable digital infrastructure for smart cities, industrial innovation, and modern workforce training.

Delivering Enterprise-Ready Smart Space Intelligence

Through this partnership, customers benefit from an integrated solution leveraging HPE’s advanced compute and cloud services combined with BizzTech’s cloud-rendered multi-user 3D environment, supporting digital twins, LiDAR, GIS, and AI workflows. This platform delivers photorealistic, browser-based experiences, with no client installs required, enabling secure, scalable access to mission-critical applications.

HPE ProLiant servers provide the robust, secure foundation needed for demanding AI, real-time analytics, and visualization workloads, supporting operational resilience and enterprise-grade security.

AI-Driven Automation and Real-World Control

At the heart of BizzTech’s platform is its integrated large language model and HAL8122™ agentic AI system, orchestrating complex workflows, monitoring IoT devices, and enabling automated actions such as building environment controls, all bridged through industry standards including MQTT and OPC UA. This real-world connectivity empowers organizations to simulate, manage, and optimize their operations with predictive intelligence and automated decision support.

Dirk Schmidt, Chief Executive Officer, BizzTech:

“Partnering with HPE brings BizzTech’s Metaverse to operations. From ProLiant at the edge to GreenLake in the cloud, and our HAL8122™ agentic AI layer - organizations get secure, real-time digital twins they can see, simulate, operate and control.”

About BizzTech

BizzTech turns digital twins into fully interactive, browser-based environments for planning, testing, and running operations. With an Agentic AI layer powered by HAL8122™, twins move from passive models to intelligent systems that sense, decide, and act in real time. BizzTech delivers end-to-end Metaverse solutions for Smart Spaces across industry, universities, and cities.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is a global leader in enterprise technology, pioneering edge-to-cloud platforms powered by AI, cloud, and secure networking that help organizations transform data into foresight and optimize performance.

