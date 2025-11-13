BizzTech Appoints Dr. Jonathan Reichental, a Globally Recognized Technologist, Educator and Author, as Strategic Advisor

Dr. Jonathan Reichental

Former Palo Alto CIO and bestselling author to help scale AI‑powered smart‑city and digital‑twin deployments for governments, enterprises, and universities.

BizzTech’s vision and technology impress. Their photoreal, responsive metaverse work delivers real value and meets digital-twin needs. I’m excited to support them across smart and cognitive cities.” — Dr. Jonathan Reichental

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BizzTech, a global leader in metaverse and urban technology solutions, announces that Dr. Jonathan Reichental, acclaimed technologist, professor, author, and former CIO of the City of Palo Alto, has joined the company as Strategic Advisor.

Dr. Reichental’s expert guidance will accelerate BizzTech’s mission to deploy immersive metaverse and digital twin solutions for cities, enterprises, and universities.

Reichental is no stranger to metaverse and digital twin technologies. He’s been a thought leader on the topics since 2006, beginning with research efforts and the delivery of metaverse and virtual world services as a former director of technology innovation at the firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Today, Reichental is the founder and CEO of Human Future, where he advises organizations worldwide on topics such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and the future of cities. A former Chief Information Officer for the City of Palo Alto, California, his leadership earned global recognition for innovation in government technology. Dr. Reichental is also a professor at several universities, a Forbes contributor, and the author of bestselling books, including Smart Cities for Dummies.

“Jonathan’s research and writing have set the standard for how cities and organizations engage with technology, sustainability, and digital transformation,” said Dirk Schmidt, CEO of BizzTech. “His leadership in urban innovation and his educational resources are essential in shaping the future of the metaverse for community growth and quality of life.”

Dr. Reichental said, “I’ve been impressed with BizzTech’s vision and their state-of-the-art technology. This is a company that deploys valuable solutions with a major wow factor. Their metaverse projects are photo-realistic, deeply immersive, highly responsive, and can meet and exceed the anticipated demands of the emerging metaverse and digital twin marketplace. I’m ready and excited to help them in a variety of contexts, including smart and cognitive cities and communities.”

About Dr. Jonathan Reichental

Dr. Reichental is a multiple-award-winning technology and business leader, educator, and speaker. His books provide timely guidance on digital government, smart cities, and data governance for professionals and the public. He teaches at several universities, regularly creates video courses for LinkedIn Learning, is a contributor to Forbes, and is the founder of advisory firm Human Future. You can learn more about his work here: reichental.com

About BizzTech

BizzTech turns digital twins into fully interactive, browser-based environments for planning, testing, and running operations. With an Agentic AI layer powered by HAL8122™, twins move from passive models to intelligent systems that sense, decide, and act in real time. BizzTech delivers end-to-end Metaverse solutions for Smart Spaces across industry, universities, and cities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.