Effectively Connecting to the "New" Market to Assist Macao Enterprises in Seizing Opportunities

MACAU, December 15 - The four-day "Asia Pacific Food Expo 2025" recently concluded successfully in Singapore. The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) organised Macao enterprises to participate in the expo and set up a Macao Pavilion in collaboration with the Industrial Association of Macau for the second consecutive year. Among the 26 participating enterprises, nine were first-time exhibitors. During the expo, companies engaged in 203 business matching meetings covering food and beverage wholesale, agency, retail, chain supermarkets, e-commerce platforms, and live-streaming shopping. Nearly half of the participating Macao enterprises established procurement collaborations with local Singaporean companies, involving areas such as distribution agency and retail, supermarket channel expansion, online and offline multi-channel connections, and e-commerce selection. The Macao Pavilion was lit by gratifying foot traffic and sales.

Visitors Praise Macao Products; New Releases Attract Attention

The Macao Pavilion showcased approximately 350 “Made-in-Macao” and “Macao brand” products to local buyers, residents, and tourists, featuring health products, baked goods, local snacks, preserved fruits, noodles, alcoholic beverages, and teas. Over 80% of the enterprises received the "M-Mark" Macao Product Quality Certification, with more than half of the products being halal certified. The halal products from Macao attracted considerable interest from local buyers, while "M-Mark" products have become a "guarantee of confidence" in Macao's offerings. New products in health and baked goods garnered attention, capturing the interest of visitors. IPIM organised several supporting activities during the expo, including business matching meetings, tasting activities of Macao products, and gifts giveaway, as well as AI photo interactive installations to engage visitors.

Opening Doors to Halal Business Opportunities and Building Bridges Connecting the Southeast Asian Market

During the expo, professional buyers from Singapore visited the Macao Pavilion and expressed acknowledgement of the quality control of Macao products. Exhibitors from Macao actively engaged in discussions them to explore co-operation on product agency and distribution. Some first-time exhibitors mentioned that their sales were robust, and through their participation, they gained insights into local ingredient requirements for food and familiarised themselves with local buyers, facilitating their entry into the Southeast Asian market. Enterprises that received the "M-Mark" quality certification and halal certification reported successfully expanding their online and offline sales channels through business matching, supplying to local supermarkets, and particularly attracting Chinese Malaysian customers, leading to many repeat buyers. Companies with halal certification stated that their products were well-received and sales were promising, noting opportunities for retail and e-commerce channel expansion through connections with local distributors, as well as prospects for entry into the Indian and Southeast Asian markets.

Looking ahead, IPIM will continue to assist Macao enterprises in linking to overseas opportunities, empowering investment promotion through exhibitions, and leveraging the advantages of China-PSCs trade to expand in ASEAN and international markets.