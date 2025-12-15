Offrd Updates HR Workflows in Response to India’s New Labour Codes of 2025

Supporting SME HR Readiness

Enhancements focus on wage structure visibility, statutory setup, and settlement discipline for small and medium enterprises

For most SMEs, Labour Code changes are not abstract policy updates. They directly affect how salaries are structured and settlements are processed” — Ravi Balan

CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, INDIA, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the announcement of India’s Labour Codes scheduled for rollout in 2025, Offrd has released a set of platform updates aimed at helping small and medium enterprises adapt to the changing expectations around wage structuring, social security coverage, and employee settlements.The new Labour Codes bring increased focus on how wages are structured, how statutory components such as EPF and ESI are configured, and how final settlements are handled. For SMEs, where Offer letters, payroll and HR responsibilities are often managed alongside daily operations, these areas have traditionally been sources of confusion and late-stage corrections. Offrd’s latest updates are intended to surface potential issues earlier in payroll and documentation workflows, before they become compliance risks.Offrd is used by over 4,000 SMEs across India and has been built around the realities of smaller teams rather than enterprise compliance models. Instead of imposing rigid processes, the platform focuses on practical defaults, timely alerts, and workflow-level cues that reflect how SMEs actually manage hiring, salary decisions, and settlements.“For most SMEs, Labour Code changes are not abstract policy updates. They directly affect how salaries are structured and settlements are processed,” said Ravi Balan, Chief Product Officer at Offrd. “When the 2025 Labour Code announcements were made, it was important for us to respond quickly. We prioritised changes that make wage structures, statutory visibility, and settlements easier to manage, without adding complexity or forcing SMEs into enterprise-style processes. Customer convenience and real-world usability came first.”The updates are designed to support better alignment with the intent of the Code on Wages and the Social Security Code, particularly in areas that are most operationally sensitive for SMEs. Offrd does not position these changes as legal certification or guaranteed compliance, but as practical steps to help employers navigate the transition with greater clarity and fewer surprises.As interpretation and enforcement of the Labour Codes continue to evolve, Offrd plans to keep refining its payroll and HR workflows based on real-world SME usage, with a continued focus on simplicity, accountability, and early visibility.About OffrdOffrd is an HR and payroll platform built for small and medium enterprises in India, where payroll, statutory setup, and employee documentation are handled alongside everyday business operations. Instead of imposing processes designed for large enterprises, the platform is structured around how SMEs actually make salary, hiring, and settlement decisions in real time.Offrd evolves through repeated day-to-day usage rather than abstract policy design. Product changes are informed by recurring operational patterns across wage structuring, statutory configuration, and settlements, helping employers reduce risk without adding layers of complexity or rigid workflows.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.