Sequoia Applied Technologies to Launch GenXFlo Bioinformatics Platform at BioConnect 3.0

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sequoia Applied Technologies will launch GenXFlo , a low-code platform for designing bioinformatics pipelines , at BioConnect 3.0 on October 9-10 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.GenXFlo allows researchers to visually design and share bioinformatics workflows using a drag-and-drop interface that generates Nextflow code. The platform integrates with common bioinformatics tools including FastP, FastQC, BBduk, Hisat2, Samtools, and Salmon."Traditional bioinformatics pipeline development requires significant coding expertise and time," said Aju Kuriakose, CEO of Sequoia Applied Technologies. "GenXFlo addresses this by providing a visual interface that generates Nextflow code automatically, with AI-powered validation to catch errors before execution."The platform features built-in Dockerfiles to eliminate dependency management, supports custom tool integration through AI assistance, and includes automatic pipeline validation. Setup time is reduced to approximately 15 minutes for standard workflows.GenXFlo will be available free to students and academic researchers for limited use. The company will demonstrate the platform at BioConnect 3.0, the International Life Sciences Conclave organized by Kerala Life Sciences Industries Park and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation at The Leela, Kovalam. The event, which will be inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, expects over 700 delegates.About GenXFloGenXFlo ( www.genxflo.com ) is a no-code platform that generates Nextflow-based bioinformatics pipelines through visual workflow design. The platform uses AI to assist with tool integration, pipeline validation, and code generation.About Sequoia Applied TechnologiesSequoia Applied Technologies ( www.sequoiaat.com ) is a California-based software services organization providing solutions in embedded systems, cloud applications, and artificial intelligence for life sciences, healthcare, and technology sectors. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

