Offrd Brings AI-Powered HR Automation to 4,000+ Indian MSMEs
India-based platform trusted by over 4,000 companies introduces AI-powered automation for document generation and employee lifecycle management
The new AI features are now available across Offrd's entire platform, including recruitment, onboarding, attendance tracking, payroll, and employee separation processes. Companies using Offrd can now generate customized offer letters, employment contracts, payslips, and policy documents with built-in compliance checks and recommendations.
AI-Powered Features Include:
Intelligent Document Generation: Automatically creates offer letters, probation letters, onboarding, increment letters, and separation documents
Policy Generator: Creates company-specific HR policies
Automated Compliance Management: Monitoring and updates for employment regulations
"MSMEs are the backbone of India's economy, yet they often lack resources for sophisticated HR systems. Our AI-powered platform eliminates administrative burden, allowing HR professionals to focus on building great company culture and developing talent." — Ravi Balan, Offrd.
Trusted by over 4,000 companies across India, Offrd has become a go-to HR solution for MSMEs looking to scale their operations efficiently. The platform supports organizations of various sizes in managing their complete employee lifecycle.
Platform Capabilities:
End-to-end recruitment and candidate management
Streamlined onboarding with automated workflows
Real-time attendance tracking and leave management
Comprehensive payroll and salary component management
Separation process automation with exit documentation
About Offrd
Offrd is an all-in-one HR management platform designed specifically for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to streamline the complete employee lifecycle. From recruitment to separation, Offrd empowers organizations to automate HR workflows, ensure compliance, and make data-driven decisions. Trusted by over 4,000 companies across India, Offrd helps MSMEs optimize their HR operations and focus on building exceptional workplaces.
