Pre-Orders Opened on December 16 for 'DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH SAM TAR BLACK' bust

Premium Bust DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH SAM "TAR BLACK" Front Left Right Back

Prime 1 Studio announced "DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH SAM TAR BLACK" bust. Pre-orders began on December 16, 2025 (JST), with release set for August 2026.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio announces the start of pre-orders for a 1/3 scale bust of Sam from "DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH," the latest title from game creator Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions.The sculpt emphasizes surface detail across Sam’s portrait and gear, with a restrained color palette centered on dark tones. Sam is depicted holding Dollman in an unbalanced pose, visually referencing the theme of connection portrayed in the game.Product Name:Premium Bust DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH SAM "TAR BLACK"Retail Price USD: $299Edition Size: TBDArrival Date: Aug 2026Scale: 1/3H:44cm W:22cm D:22cmWeight: 2.45KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsCopyright:©KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Co., Ltd. / HIDEO KOJIMA.For more details, visit our online store

