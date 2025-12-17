Submit Release
Pre-Orders Opened on December 16 for 'DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH SAM TAR BLACK' bust

Premium Bust DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH SAM "TAR BLACK"

Front

Left

Right

Back

Prime 1 Studio announced "DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH SAM TAR BLACK" bust. Pre-orders began on December 16, 2025 (JST), with release set for August 2026.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime 1 Studio announces the start of pre-orders for a 1/3 scale bust of Sam from "DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH," the latest title from game creator Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions.

The sculpt emphasizes surface detail across Sam’s portrait and gear, with a restrained color palette centered on dark tones. Sam is depicted holding Dollman in an unbalanced pose, visually referencing the theme of connection portrayed in the game.

Product Name:
Premium Bust DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH SAM "TAR BLACK"
Retail Price USD: $299
Edition Size: TBD
Arrival Date: Aug 2026
Scale: 1/3
H:44cm W:22cm D:22cm
Weight: 2.45Kg
Materials: Polystone and other materials
Copyright:
©KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Co., Ltd. / HIDEO KOJIMA.

Hiroya Kubota
Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd.
info@prime1studio.co.jp
