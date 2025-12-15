BlackVue Announces the Launch of the ELITE 10-2CH: Redefined Dual 4K Protection with HDR—Featuring Ultra-Fast Boot

ELITE 10 Car Sunset ELITE 10 Extreme Closeup ELITE 10 In-Car Tunnel View

BlackVue’s new ELITE 10 sets a new standard with dual 4K 12-bit capture, Fast Boot and Power Saving Parking Mode for unmatched driving and parking protection.

ELITE 10 is the most advanced dash cam we’ve ever built. With dual 4K clarity, HDR tuning, Power-Saving Parking Mode and Cloud connectivity, it sets a new benchmark for driver safety and monitoring”” — Enoch Lim, Product Planning Manager

SEONGNAM-SI, GYEONGGI PROVINCE, SOUTH KOREA, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlackVue, a global leader in premium dash cam technology, proudly unveils the ELITE 10-2CH, its most advanced dual-channel 4K dash cam. Preorders open on December 15, with shipping beginning December 22.Powered by Sony STARVIS 2 sensors, BlackVue HDR processing, and an advanced 12-bit capture pipeline, the ELITE 10-2CH delivers exceptional clarity day and night. The product introduces several significant enhancements—but one of the most impactful is the addition of Fast Boot, a built-in performance feature enabling the dash cam to start recording in under one second whenever power is applied.Fast Boot: Always Recording When It Matters MostFast Boot is an inherent capability of the ELITE 10 and other ELITE Series models’ architecture—not a mode. The dash cam begins recording almost instantly when powered on, making this feature essential in two scenarios.For drivers who power the dash cam only when starting the engine:Fast Boot ensures the ELITE 10-2CH begins recording immediately, reducing the risk of missing important moments during the first seconds of driving.For users relying on BlackVue’s groundbreaking Power Saving Parking Mode:In this mode, the dash cam remains in ultra-low power standby—generating close to no heat—and wakes only upon impact. Fast Boot enables the camera to start recording instantly when awakened, ensuring critical evidence is captured without delay.(The Power Saving system draws under 1mA and provides ultra-fast impact-triggered activation via its dedicated sensor.“ELITE 10-2CH is the most advanced dash cam we’ve ever built,” said a Enoch Lim, Product Planning Manager. “With dual 4K clarity, HDR tuning, Power-Saving Parking Mode and Cloud connectivity, it sets a new benchmark for driver safety and monitoring—whether on the road or parked for extended periods.”Key Features of the ELITE 10-2CHDual 4K UHD Recording with HDRFront and rear Sony STARVIS 2 sensors capture 4K UHD at 30FPS, supported by BlackVue HDR on the front camera for superior clarity in high-contrast scenes.Fast Boot — Under 1 Second to RecordingA core hardware and firmware capability that enables instantaneous recording for both driving and Parking Mode protection.12-Bit Capture for True-to-Life VideoA higher dynamic range and richer color data produce smoother gradients and exceptional detail.Smart Event RecordingAutomatically detects impacts, abrupt acceleration, hard braking, sharp turns, and overspeeding, saving both pre-event and post-event footage.24/7 Protection with Parking ModeChoose between Buffered Parking Mode and Power Saving Parking Mode. When paired with a BlackVue Ultra Battery, the system can provide up to 12 months of continuous protection.Built Tough for Extreme ConditionsA heat-resistant supercapacitor and thermal protection system ensure safe performance in harsh environments.BlackVue Cloud ConnectivityWith the optional LTE module, users receive real-time notifications, remote live view, two-way communication, and automatic backup of critical videos.Sleek, Compact Design and Easy InstallationA refined cylindrical form factor blends seamlessly into any vehicle. Setup is simple with Seamless Pairing through the BlackVue App.AvailabilityPreorders Open: December 15, 2025 at blackvue.com Shipping Begins: December 22, 2025About BlackVueBlackVue is a global pioneer in connected dash cam technology, delivering industry-leading imaging, Cloud services, and advanced parking protection systems trusted by millions of drivers worldwide. With a commitment to innovation and reliability, BlackVue continues to set new standards in automotive video security.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.