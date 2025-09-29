SAFY Launches Inaugural SAFY9 Dash Cam, Combining 4K Recording and AI-Powered Night Vision with Unmatched Simplicity

SAFY 9 in hand SAFY 9 4K lens closeup SAFY 9 App SAFY 9 Parking Mode Monitoring SAFY 9 IPS Display

SAFY 9 by BlackVue: True 4K dash cam with AI Night Vision, easy controls, 24/7 parking surveillance, and app connectivity for road safety & peace of mind.

SEONGNAM-SI, GYEONGGI PROVINCE, SOUTH KOREA, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAFY, a new brand by BlackVue, today announced the launch of its first product, the SAFY 9 dash cam. This premium dual-camera system redefines road safety by integrating True 4K high-resolution imaging, advanced AI-powered night vision, and a suite of robust surveillance features into a device that emphasizes reliability and exceptional ease of use.Unparalleled Video Clarity, Day or NightThe SAFY 9 is built to capture every detail with stunning clarity. The front camera records in True 4K UHD (3840x2160) at 30fps, while the rear camera captures footage in 1080P FHD. The system's superior low-light performance is powered by a high-end Sony STARVIS IMX415 8MP sensor and a large F1.79 aperture in the front camera, which together ensure superior image quality and noise reduction.A standout feature is the AI-Powered Night Vision, which uses an advanced AI-ISP chip to enhance dark scenes with vivid, true-to-life colors, making it easier to identify people and vehicles at night. The video quality is further optimized by advanced imaging technologies, including High Dynamic Range (HDR), Wide Dynamic Range (WDR), 3D Digital Noise Reduction (3D DNR), and Lens Distortion Correction (LDC).Engineered for Simplicity and Ease of UseSAFY has placed a strong emphasis on a seamless user experience. The SAFY 9 is designed for straightforward operation, featuring:● An intuitive 3.16-inch IPS screen for direct device control, live view and instant footage review. Users can switch between front and rear camera views with a single button press.● Simple physical controls, including a large, accessible POWER button that toggles the device power with a long press or the screen with a short press. Four additional buttons allow for easy navigation through the on-screen menus, as well as Manual Event recording and toggling front and rear camera view.● Effortless setup right out of the box, with an included electrostatic sticker for easy and clean installation."With the SAFY 9, our goal was to create a device that is not only powerful but also incredibly intuitive”, said Hyein Yoon, Project Manager. “Drivers want technology that works without complication. From the simple one-tap screen controls to the seamless app connection, every aspect of the SAFY 9 is designed to provide comprehensive protection without a steep learning curve."Comprehensive 24/7 ProtectionThe SAFY 9 ensures your vehicle is protected around the clock. While driving, the built-in G-sensor enables Automatic Emergency Recording, which detects impacts and automatically saves and protects the critical footage from being overwritten. Seamless Loop Recording continuously overwrites the oldest files to ensure the camera never stops recording.For protection when parked, the SAFY 9 offers a 24-Hour AI Parking Surveillance mode, which utilizes Motion Detection, Impact Detection, and Timelapse modes to monitor the vehicle's surroundings. Please note that this feature requires the optional Hardwire Kit, which is sold separately. The Hardwire Kit also enables a Low Voltage Cut-Off system to prevent the dash cam from draining the car's battery, and comes with four sets of fuse taps to accommodate installation in most vehicles.Reliability and Seamless ConnectivityEngineered for durability, the SAFY 9 uses a supercapacitor instead of a traditional battery, ensuring reliable performance and a longer lifespan, especially in extreme temperatures ranging from -20°C to 65°C (-4°F to 149°F).With built-in Wi-Fi and GPS, the SAFY 9 connects effortlessly to the SAFY mobile app (available for iOS 11.0+ and Android 5.0+). Through the app, users can:● View a live feed from the cameras.● Instantly play back and download footage directly to their phone.● Access and adjust all device settings remotely.● Keep the firmware updated wirelessly (OTA).The built-in GPS accurately logs time, speed, and driving routes in real-time. For maximum efficiency, the SAFY 9 uses H.265 encoding, which saves up to 50% more storage space compared to the H.264 standard without compromising image quality. The device and app support 14 languages for global accessibility.Pricing and Availability● SAFY 9-2CH○ 64GB version: $199.99○ 256GB version: $259.99● SAFY Hardwire Kit: $19.99Products are available for purchase on the official SAFY website at safydirect.com About SAFYSAFY is a new brand by BlackVue, dedicated to enhancing road safety and driver peace of mind through innovative, reliable, and user-friendly vehicle surveillance technology. The brand's philosophy is built on three core principles:Superior Safety and Clarity: SAFY products prioritize high-quality imaging by integrating advanced technologies like True 4K recording, Sony STARVIS sensors, and AI-Powered Night Vision to capture crystal-clear evidence in any lighting condition.Long-Term Reliability: Engineered for durability, SAFY dash cams are built to last, utilizing components like supercapacitors to ensure safe and consistent performance even in extreme temperatures.Intuitive Ease of Use: SAFY is committed to a seamless user experience, emphasizing easy installation and straightforward operation through a combination of built-in screens and comprehensive mobile app control.By combining sophisticated features with accessible design, SAFY makes advanced road safety technology available to every driver.

