BlackVue Unveils ELITE 10 and ELITE 9 at 2025 SEMA Show, New Benchmarks for 4K Clarity and Year-Long Parking Protection

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlackVue, a global leader in high-performance connected dash cams, today announced its strong presence at the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas (November 4–7), where it will introduce two revolutionary flagship lines: the ELITE 9 Series and ELITE 10 Series. These next-generation models redefine what drivers can expect from 4K dash cam performance, clarity, and endurance.The Future of Dash Cams: Introducing ELITE 9 and ELITE 10At the BlackVue booth, attendees will experience firsthand the company’s new standard for ultra-high-definition recording and long-term vehicle monitoring. Both series integrate Sony STARVIS 2 image sensors, 12-bit capture, and industry-leading Power Saving Parking Mode—technologies designed to deliver unmatched detail and efficiency.ELITE 10 Series: Dual 4K Clarity, Elevated by HDRThe ELITE 10-2CH redefines dash cam excellence with dual 4K UHD recording capability.• Video Technology: The front camera records in 4K HDR (30FPS), while the rear camera captures standard 4K UHD (30FPS)—both powered by Sony STARVIS 2 sensors.• HDR and Color Depth: The ELITE 10’s front camera employs High Dynamic Range (HDR) recording for crisp detail in challenging light—revealing bright license plates at night or shaded details in sunlight. The advanced 12-bit 4K sensor processes data from over 68 billion colors, resulting in a finely tuned 8-bit output with superior color accuracy.• Long-Term Protection: When paired with a BlackVue Ultra Battery (B-130A or B-130X), the ELITE 10’s Power Saving Mode—consuming under 1mA in standby—enables up to over 12 months of continuous parking surveillance. And thanks to its ultra-fast bootup speed, the camera takes less than a second to wake up and start recording, ensuring it does not miss the action when an impact is detected.ELITE 9 Series: Comprehensive Dual HDR in 4KThe ELITE 9-2CH focuses on balanced image quality across all conditions with Dual HDR capability.• Video Technology: Features an 8-megapixel Sony STARVIS 2 (IMX678) sensor for 4K UHD (30FPS) front recording and a 5-megapixel Sony STARVIS 2 (IMX675) sensor for 2K QHD (30FPS) rear recording.• Dual HDR: HDR processing on both channels ensures even exposure and enhanced detail in every lighting scenario—from bright daylight to low-light environments.• Extended Security: With Power Saving Mode drawing less than 1mA, the ELITE 9 offers the same potential for year-long protection when connected to a BlackVue Ultra Battery.Expanding the Product EcosystemIn addition to its newest flagships, BlackVue will also feature its broader range of connected devices:• ELITE 8 Series: A 2K QHD Dual HDR dash cam featuring 5-megapixel Sony STARVIS 2 sensors in both front and rear cameras. Introduced earlier this year, it pioneered BlackVue’s Power Saving Mode, enabling 12+ months of parking coverage on a single Ultra Battery charge.• SAFY 9 (by BlackVue Sub-Brand SAFY): Designed for simplicity and accessibility, the SAFY 9 combines a True 4K (3840×2160) front camera (Sony STARVIS IMX415) with a 1080P rear unit. It includes AI-Powered Night Vision, a 3.16″ IPS screen, and efficient H.265 compression—saving up to 50% storage space. The system also integrates a supercapacitor and hardwire kit for reliable operation.Connectivity and Fleet SolutionsBeyond hardware, BlackVue highlights its expanding ecosystem of connected services and accessories:• BlackVue Cloud: Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), this platform provides 24/7 vehicle monitoring, with instant push notifications, live remote viewing, and automatic event uploads for secure cloud backup.• FLEETA Fleet Management Service: Tailored for commercial and enterprise users, FLEETA delivers comprehensive real-time tracking, driver behavior reports, and cloud-based fleet oversight powered by BlackVue dash cams.• Accessories: Key accessories include the BlackVue Ultra Battery (B-130A/B-130X) for extended operation and the LTE Connectivity Module (CM100GLTE), which enables seamless BlackVue Cloud access and acts as a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot for up to five devices.Experience the Next Era of Vehicle SurveillanceVisit BlackVue at the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas (November 4–7) to witness the unveiling of the ELITE 9 and ELITE 10 Series and explore the complete ecosystem of connected vehicle security solutions.To learn more about BlackVue dash cams, services and accessories, visit the official BlackVue website at blackvue.com

