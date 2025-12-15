Astrologer Mohnish Suri’s Global Forecasts Align With Recent Breaking Events

Astrologer Mohnish Suri Black Swan Astrology Prediction Rahu 2025- 2026 Astrology - Global Reset is Coming

VANCOUVER, AB, CANADA, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vedic astrologer and global forecaster Astrologer Mohnish Suri is drawing renewed attention following the alignment of several major world developments with predictions he publicly released weeks earlier through timestamped video briefings.Between November and early December 2025, Astrologer Mohnish Suri published multiple long-form astrology forecasts outlining elevated risk windows associated with geophysical disturbances, climate-related disruptions, geopolitical escalation, and sudden shock events. These forecasts were released publicly on YouTube and remain available with original publication dates and viewable timestamps.In the days following these releases, global news has reported:A terror-related incident in SydneyEarthquakes in JapanSevere flooding in Sri LankaIncreased military posturing involving Japan and ChinaEscalation in the ongoing Israel–Lebanon conflict“These developments reflect broader instability cycles rather than isolated incidents,” said Astrologer Mohnish Suri. “The Rahu–Saturn shadow phase historically corresponds with periods of sudden disruption, structural stress, and global recalibration. The goal of such forecasting is awareness and preparedness, not fear.”Publicly Documented ForecastsThe forecasts referenced were published in advance and are accessible with clear timestamps in the following videos:2025 Black Swan Astrology: The Event That Will Shock the World — published November 17, 2025Rahu 2025–26 Astrology Warning: A Global Reset Is Coming — published November 24, 2025Rahu–Saturn Shadow Window Begins: Global Reset Starts Now — published December 7, 2025Each video outlines specific planetary configurations, lunar timing windows, and historical parallels observed during previous periods of global stress.A Structured MethodologyMohnish Suri emphasizes that his work is grounded in classical Vedic astrology frameworks, including:Planetary shadow cyclesNakshatra-based timing analysisHistorical event correlationTime-window forecasting rather than single-event predictionThis same timing-based approach is also applied in his AI-assisted market forecasting models, where prediction accuracy is tracked and archived for public review.Growing Global InterestAs uncertainty continues across geopolitical, environmental, and financial systems, interest in structured, cycle-based forecasting models has grown significantly. Astrologer Mohnish Suri’s work continues to attract attention from a global audience seeking alternative analytical frameworks to understand large-scale trends.“All forecasting systems — whether economic, scientific, or astrological — aim to identify patterns before outcomes fully manifest,” Mohnish Suri added. “Astrology offers a time-tested lens when applied responsibly and transparently.”About Mohnish SuriMohnish Suri is a professional Vedic astrologer, researcher, and founder of an AI-driven astrology and analytics platform. His work integrates classical astrological principles with modern data tracking to forecast global trends, financial markets, and long-term cycles.For documented forecasts, media coverage, and accuracy archives, visit: Watch “2025 Black Swan Astrology: The Event That Will Shock the World” (YouTube) Watch “Rahu 2025–26 Astrology Warning: A Global Reset Is Coming” (YouTube)• Watch “Rahu–Saturn Shadow Window Begins: Global Reset Starts Now” (YouTube)

Legal Disclaimer:

