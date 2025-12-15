Astrologer Mohnish Suri’s Global Forecasts Align With Recent Breaking Events
Three public videos published in Nov–Dec 2025 outline risk windows now echoed in global headlines, with timestamps and an accuracy archive.
Between November and early December 2025, Astrologer Mohnish Suri published multiple long-form astrology forecasts outlining elevated risk windows associated with geophysical disturbances, climate-related disruptions, geopolitical escalation, and sudden shock events. These forecasts were released publicly on YouTube and remain available with original publication dates and viewable timestamps.
In the days following these releases, global news has reported:
A terror-related incident in Sydney
Earthquakes in Japan
Severe flooding in Sri Lanka
Increased military posturing involving Japan and China
Escalation in the ongoing Israel–Lebanon conflict
“These developments reflect broader instability cycles rather than isolated incidents,” said Astrologer Mohnish Suri. “The Rahu–Saturn shadow phase historically corresponds with periods of sudden disruption, structural stress, and global recalibration. The goal of such forecasting is awareness and preparedness, not fear.”
Publicly Documented Forecasts
The forecasts referenced were published in advance and are accessible with clear timestamps in the following videos:
2025 Black Swan Astrology: The Event That Will Shock the World — published November 17, 2025
Rahu 2025–26 Astrology Warning: A Global Reset Is Coming — published November 24, 2025
Rahu–Saturn Shadow Window Begins: Global Reset Starts Now — published December 7, 2025
Each video outlines specific planetary configurations, lunar timing windows, and historical parallels observed during previous periods of global stress.
A Structured Methodology
Mohnish Suri emphasizes that his work is grounded in classical Vedic astrology frameworks, including:
Planetary shadow cycles
Nakshatra-based timing analysis
Historical event correlation
Time-window forecasting rather than single-event prediction
This same timing-based approach is also applied in his AI-assisted market forecasting models, where prediction accuracy is tracked and archived for public review.
Growing Global Interest
As uncertainty continues across geopolitical, environmental, and financial systems, interest in structured, cycle-based forecasting models has grown significantly. Astrologer Mohnish Suri’s work continues to attract attention from a global audience seeking alternative analytical frameworks to understand large-scale trends.
“All forecasting systems — whether economic, scientific, or astrological — aim to identify patterns before outcomes fully manifest,” Mohnish Suri added. “Astrology offers a time-tested lens when applied responsibly and transparently.”
About Mohnish Suri
Mohnish Suri is a professional Vedic astrologer, researcher, and founder of an AI-driven astrology and analytics platform. His work integrates classical astrological principles with modern data tracking to forecast global trends, financial markets, and long-term cycles.
For documented forecasts, media coverage, and accuracy archives, visit:
• View previous press coverage and documented forecasts on EIN Presswire
• Watch “2025 Black Swan Astrology: The Event That Will Shock the World” (YouTube)
• Watch “Rahu 2025–26 Astrology Warning: A Global Reset Is Coming” (YouTube)
• Watch “Rahu–Saturn Shadow Window Begins: Global Reset Starts Now” (YouTube)
