Astrologer Mohnish Suri Publishes Documented Political Forecasts Using Vedic Astrology
Astrologer Mohnish published several early political forecasts through time-stamped YouTube videos using unbiased Vedic astrology analysis.
Vancouver, Canada — [Release Date] — Astrologer Mohnish, a Vedic and Financial Astrology researcher, publicly documented several major political forecasts months before related events unfolded. These analyses were shared through time-stamped YouTube videos, where he regularly posts educational astrology content based on planetary cycles and classical Vedic principles.
Mohnish’s approach focuses solely on interpreting global trends using astrology. His forecasts do not endorse any political figure, party, or ideology. Instead, they present neutral interpretations aligned with traditional Vedic methods including transits, dashas, and astrological timing.
Documented Astrology Predictions (Publicly Published with Dates)
1. U.S. Election Cycle: Trump vs. Kamala Harris
Published: October 19, 2024 — 33,000+ views
Mohnish shared a comparative astrology analysis of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, outlining why Trump’s planetary cycle appeared more favorable based on classical indicators.
2. Trump’s Period of Risk and Survival
Published: July 14, 2024 — 12,000+ views
Mohnish discussed a challenging Mars–Rahu period that indicated vulnerability and turbulence. This analysis highlighted astrological caution and timing, not political commentary.
3. Trump–Harris Comparative Forecast (Second Analysis)
Published: July 28, 2024 — 53,700+ views
In an earlier video, Mohnish visited both charts and outlined why Trump’s astrological cycle appeared stronger during the election timeline.
4. Tulsi Gabbard’s Political Trajectory
Published: January 31, 2025 — 12,891 views
Mohnish analyzed Tulsi Gabbard’s chart and described a period of rising leadership potential based on her long-term Jupiter and Rahu planetary cycles.
5. Canada Leadership Window: Mark Carney
Published: April 18, 2025 — 19,698 views
In an astrology-based comparison, Mohnish identified a favorable planetary period for Mark Carney aligned with potential leadership opportunities.
Each prediction remains available on YouTube with original upload timestamps for verification and public transparency.
Neutral, Educational Purpose
“Astrology is a timing tool, not a political tool,” Mohnish said.
“My goal is to study global patterns through Vedic astrology and present them in a neutral, educational manner for viewers who follow planetary cycles.”
His videos have gained strong engagement, with many reaching tens of thousands of views and receiving high viewer interaction and discussion.
Growing Influence in Astrology & AI Research
In addition to global astrology forecasts, Mohnish is recognized for merging Vedic astrology with financial analytics and AI-driven tools. His work includes:
Market prediction models
Gamma & volatility-based dashboards
AI-powered financial astrology systems
Weekly and monthly astrological outlooks
He continues to grow a global audience of researchers, traders, and astrology enthusiasts.
About Astrologer Mohnish
Astrologer Mohnish is a Canadian-based practitioner specializing in Vedic astrology, financial astrology, sidereal forecasting, and planetary cycle research. He publishes educational content through his website and YouTube channel and offers consultations on personal astrology, career and relationship guidance, business timing, and financial astrology.
For Media Inquiries
Website: https://www.astralastrologer.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AstralAstrologer
Email: mohnish.suri@astralastrologer.com
Phone: 825-975-1966
Mohnish Suri
Astral Astrologer
+1 780-909-6046
mohnish.suri@astralastrologer.com
This is the “Trump & Kamala Harris — Oct 2024 Predictions” video
