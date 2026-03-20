Astrologer Mohnish Suri Launches 'The Science of Awakening' — Bridging Ancient Meditation and Modern Brain Science
Ancient meditation meets modern neuroscience to help reduce stress, improve focus, and awaken deeper awareness in everyday life.
In a world overwhelmed by constant notifications, stress, and mental fatigue, this book offers a powerful yet simple solution—combining timeless meditation wisdom with modern scientific understanding of the brain.
“The goal of this book is to help people understand that peace is not something outside—it can be trained within,” says Mohnish Suri. “Both ancient meditation traditions and modern neuroscience now confirm the same truth: the mind can be trained, and awareness can be awakened.”
🧠 A Unique Blend of Science and Spirituality
Unlike traditional meditation books, The Science of Awakening bridges two powerful worlds:
Ancient meditation techniques rooted in awareness and consciousness
Modern neuroscience explaining how meditation rewires the brain
Practical, step-by-step methods for daily life
Tools to reduce anxiety, improve focus, and enhance clarity
The book simplifies complex concepts into easy-to-follow practices that anyone can apply, regardless of experience.
🌿 Bonus: Ayurveda for Mental Calm
As a special addition, the book includes a bonus chapter on Ayurvedic herbs known to support mental calm, reduce anxiety, and promote emotional balance—naturally.
❤️ A Book with a Purpose
Beyond personal transformation, the book also contributes to a greater cause.
A portion of the proceeds from every purchase will be donated to children’s healthcare initiatives, supporting those in need.
📘 Availability
The Science of Awakening is now available on Amazon:
👉 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GSHLZG5K
Mohnish Suri
Astral Astrologer
+1 780-909-6046
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The Science of Awakening
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