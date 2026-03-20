Astrologer Mohnish Suri Launches 'The Science of Awakening' — Bridging Ancient Meditation and Modern Brain Science

The Science of Awakening The Science of Awakening Cover Page Astrologer Mohnish Suri

Ancient meditation meets modern neuroscience to help reduce stress, improve focus, and awaken deeper awareness in everyday life.

The mind can be trained, the brain can change, and awareness can be awakened with the right guidance and practice.” — Mohnish Suri

VANCOUVER, CANADA, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned astrologer and spiritual guide Mohnish Suri has officially launched his latest book, The Science of Awakening : Ancient Meditation Methods and Modern Brain Science for Calm, Clarity, and Deep Awareness, now available on Amazon Kindle.In a world overwhelmed by constant notifications, stress, and mental fatigue, this book offers a powerful yet simple solution—combining timeless meditation wisdom with modern scientific understanding of the brain.“The goal of this book is to help people understand that peace is not something outside—it can be trained within,” says Mohnish Suri. “Both ancient meditation traditions and modern neuroscience now confirm the same truth: the mind can be trained, and awareness can be awakened.”🧠 A Unique Blend of Science and SpiritualityUnlike traditional meditation books, The Science of Awakening bridges two powerful worlds:Ancient meditation techniques rooted in awareness and consciousnessModern neuroscience explaining how meditation rewires the brainPractical, step-by-step methods for daily lifeTools to reduce anxiety, improve focus, and enhance clarityThe book simplifies complex concepts into easy-to-follow practices that anyone can apply, regardless of experience.🌿 Bonus: Ayurveda for Mental CalmAs a special addition, the book includes a bonus chapter on Ayurvedic herbs known to support mental calm, reduce anxiety, and promote emotional balance—naturally.❤️ A Book with a PurposeBeyond personal transformation, the book also contributes to a greater cause.A portion of the proceeds from every purchase will be donated to children’s healthcare initiatives, supporting those in need.📘 AvailabilityThe Science of Awakening is now available on Amazon:

The Science of Awakening

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