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Astrologer Mohnish Suri Launches 'The Science of Awakening' — Bridging Ancient Meditation and Modern Brain Science

The Science of Awakening

The Science of Awakening

The Science of Awakening Cover Page

The Science of Awakening Cover Page

Astrologer Mohnish Suri

Astrologer Mohnish Suri

Ancient meditation meets modern neuroscience to help reduce stress, improve focus, and awaken deeper awareness in everyday life.

The mind can be trained, the brain can change, and awareness can be awakened with the right guidance and practice.”
— Mohnish Suri
VANCOUVER, CANADA, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned astrologer and spiritual guide Mohnish Suri has officially launched his latest book, The Science of Awakening: Ancient Meditation Methods and Modern Brain Science for Calm, Clarity, and Deep Awareness, now available on Amazon Kindle.

In a world overwhelmed by constant notifications, stress, and mental fatigue, this book offers a powerful yet simple solution—combining timeless meditation wisdom with modern scientific understanding of the brain.

“The goal of this book is to help people understand that peace is not something outside—it can be trained within,” says Mohnish Suri. “Both ancient meditation traditions and modern neuroscience now confirm the same truth: the mind can be trained, and awareness can be awakened.”

🧠 A Unique Blend of Science and Spirituality

Unlike traditional meditation books, The Science of Awakening bridges two powerful worlds:

Ancient meditation techniques rooted in awareness and consciousness

Modern neuroscience explaining how meditation rewires the brain

Practical, step-by-step methods for daily life

Tools to reduce anxiety, improve focus, and enhance clarity

The book simplifies complex concepts into easy-to-follow practices that anyone can apply, regardless of experience.

🌿 Bonus: Ayurveda for Mental Calm

As a special addition, the book includes a bonus chapter on Ayurvedic herbs known to support mental calm, reduce anxiety, and promote emotional balance—naturally.

❤️ A Book with a Purpose

Beyond personal transformation, the book also contributes to a greater cause.

A portion of the proceeds from every purchase will be donated to children’s healthcare initiatives, supporting those in need.

📘 Availability

The Science of Awakening is now available on Amazon:

👉 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GSHLZG5K

Mohnish Suri
Astral Astrologer
+1 780-909-6046
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The Science of Awakening

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Astrologer Mohnish Suri Launches 'The Science of Awakening' — Bridging Ancient Meditation and Modern Brain Science

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