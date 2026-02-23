Astrologer Mohnish’s 2025 Supreme Court Prediction Confirmed as US Supreme Court Rejects Trump Tariffs

Astrologer Mohnish Suri Trump Tariffs Hearing Analysis – September 2025 Latest Predictions on YouTube

Astrologer Mohnish's September 2025 forecast accurately anticipated US Supreme Court decision striking down contested Trump tariff in landmark trade ruling.

During Saturn’s institutional transit and key judicial alignments in September 2025, the cycles indicated the Supreme Court would reject the Trump tariff framework.” — Astrologer Mohnish Suri Founder, AstralAstrologer Inc.

VANCOUVER, CANADA, February 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A September 2025 geopolitical astrology forecast by Astrologer Mohnish has been confirmed following the United States Supreme Court decision rejecting the contested Trump tariffs in a major trade policy ruling.In a publicly released video dated September 8, 2025, Astrologer Mohnish analyzed the legal battle surrounding the Trump tariffs and stated that the US Supreme Court would rule against the tariff framework. The forecast examined planetary transit cycles and judicial alignment indicators suggesting that the Supreme Court ruling would strike down or significantly limit the tariff structure.This week, the Supreme Court decision formally rejected the Trump tariffs, aligning with that earlier forecast.The September 2025 analysis specifically referenced:• Planetary cycles and Institutional resistance within the judiciary• A high probability of Supreme Court rejection of tariff authority as per astrology planetary cycle• Legal reversal in the Trump tariff case• Structural limitations on executive trade power due to Saturn transitsThe US Supreme Court ruling represents a major development in US trade policy, tariff enforcement authority, and constitutional balance between executive and judicial branches.Astrologer Mohnish focuses on geopolitical astrology, financial astrology , and institutional cycle analysis. His research examines correlations between planetary cycles and major developments such as:• US Supreme Court decisions• Trade policy shifts• Economic and tariff disputes• Market volatility, Geopolitical events• Regulatory and constitutional rulingsThe confirmation of the Trump tariffs ruling forecast strengthens the case for astrology cycles, timing-based geopolitical analysis in evaluating major legal and economic turning points.Rather than political advocacy, the September 2025 astrology forecast centered on planetary timing cycles and structural institutional dynamics surrounding the Supreme Court tariff case.As global markets respond to the Supreme Court rejection of Trump tariffs, the broader discussion continues around trade policy authority, executive power limits, and the long-term economic implications of the ruling.About Astrologer MohnishAstrologer Mohnish is a Canada-based geopolitical and financial astrologer and founder of AstralAstrologer Inc. His work combines Vedic astrology with institutional and economic cycle research to analyze global legal, political, and financial developments.His forecasts are published through digital platforms, research memberships, and financial astrology analysis channels.Media Contact:mohnish.suri@astralastrologer.com

Trump Tariffs Hearing Astrology Reveals Shocking Outcome

Legal Disclaimer:

