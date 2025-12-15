Nashoba Pros Expands Oriental Rug & Upholstery Cleaning Services

Nashoba Pros

Family-owned, IICRC-certified company now offers enhanced specialty fabric care across the Nashoba region

WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashoba Pros, a trusted family-owned cleaning company celebrating over 30 years of service, is proud to announce the expansion of its highly sought-after oriental rug cleaning and upholstery cleaning divisions. Serving homeowners and businesses throughout the Nashoba region of Massachusetts and surrounding communities, the IICRC-certified team continues to set the industry standard for quality, gentle, and effective fabric care.

Led by owners Matt and Susan Rogers, Nashoba Pros combines decades of hands-on experience with the latest eco-friendly cleaning techniques to safely restore oriental rugs, fine upholstery, antiques, and heirloom pieces to their original beauty. Every job is backed by the company’s 100% workmanship guarantee and consistently earns 5-star reviews from delighted customers.

“Nashoba Pros was built on the belief that your home’s most cherished furnishings deserve the very best care,” said Susan Rogers. “Whether it’s a priceless Persian rug or the family sofa where memories are made, we treat every piece as if it were our own. Expanding these specialty services allows us to help even more families protect their investments and enjoy cleaner, healthier homes.”

To celebrate the expansion and the holiday season, Nashoba Pros is extending a special offer through February 2026: customers scheduling any service, including oriental rug or upholstery cleaning, will receive $25 off their service or may choose to have Nashoba Pros donate $25 to the charity of their choice.

Appointments are filling quickly. Home and business owners are encouraged to book now to secure preferred dates.

About Nashoba Pros

Nashoba Pros is a family-owned and operated, IICRC-certified cleaning company based in Westford, Massachusetts. With more than 30 years of experience the company specializes in carpet cleaning service, rug cleaning, upholstery, tile & grout, and emergency water damage restoration services. Proudly serving the Nashoba region and surrounding areas, Nashoba Pros is committed to exceptional results, honest pricing, and complete customer satisfaction—guaranteed.

For more information or to schedule service, visit https://nashobapros.com or call (978) 631-5805.

Media Contact:

Susan Rogers

Nashoba Pros

Email: susanrogers325@gmail.com

Phone: (978) 631-5805

Website: https://nashobapros.com

