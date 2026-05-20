The Clean Genius Expands Water Damage Restoration Services Along the Entire Fox River Corridor

The Power of Purple

Chicagoland's trusted restoration team now serves communities from Lake in the Hills and Algonquin through Cary, Crystal Lake, and McHenry

Homeowners along the Fox River Corridor, and in McHenry face real, recurring water damage challenges — the river, the weather, — and they deserve a restoration team that understands all of it.” — Michael Giandonato

PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Clean Genius, a family-owned water damage restoration and mold remediation company serving the Chicagoland area with a combined 25 years of experience, has announced a formal expansion of its services to communities along the Fox River corridor in McHenry and Kane counties. The company now provides 24/7 emergency water damage restoration, mold remediation, and fire damage services to homeowners in Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, Cary, Crystal Lake, Woodstock, and McHenry — communities where the Fox River and its surrounding waterways create unique and ongoing water damage risks for residential properties.

The expansion reflects a growing need for professional, locally-rooted restoration services in an area where flooding, aging housing stock, and increasingly intense Midwest storm seasons are combining to put more homes at risk than ever before.

A River Community Deserves a Local Expert

For homeowners along the Fox River corridor, water damage isn't a hypothetical — it's a recurring reality. From the low-lying neighborhoods near the riverbanks in McHenry's historic Gagetown district, to the 1990s subdivisions of Lake in the Hills sitting adjacent to Woods Creek Lake and Exner Marsh, to the Algonquin neighborhoods near Harbor Hills that sit within documented flood zones, the communities stretching from the Kane County line north through McHenry County experience some of the highest water damage frequency in the northwest suburbs.

The Clean Genius has built its reputation in Cook and Lake counties over the past 25 years by treating every home it enters the way a neighbor would — with urgency, care, and a commitment to getting the job done right rather than just getting it done fast. That same approach now extends to every community along the Fox River.

Michael Giandonato, Founder — The Clean Genius

"We've been serving the northwest suburbs for a long time, and the Fox River communities have always been on our radar. Homeowners in Algonquin, Crystal Lake, Cary, and McHenry face real, recurring water damage challenges — the river, the weather, the housing stock — and they deserve a restoration team that understands all of it. We're not a franchise call center. We're a family-owned company that shows up, does the work, and stands behind it. We're proud to be part of these communities now." — Michael Giandonato, Founder, The Clean Genius

What the Expansion Covers

The Clean Genius now offers its full range of restoration services to Fox River corridor communities, including:

• 24/7 emergency water extraction and structural drying

• Mold remediation using proprietary Pure Cloud dry fog technology — no demolition, no displacement

• Fire and smoke damage restoration

• Direct insurance coordination with all major carriers including State Farm, Allstate, Farmers, Nationwide, and USAA

The company's certified technicians are on call around the clock and can be on-site within 60 minutes of a call — a standard that matters most when water is actively damaging a home.

About The Clean Genius

The Clean Genius is a family-owned restoration company founded by Michael Giandonato, based in Palatine, Illinois, serving the greater Chicagoland area across Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane, and McHenry counties. With a combined 25 years of experience and 400+ combined Google reviews, the company specializes in water damage restoration, mold remediation, fire damage restoration, and attic services. The Clean Genius is IICRC-certified, fully insured, and works directly with all major insurance carriers to simplify the claims process for homeowners.

For more information or to request a free inspection, call Mike Giandonato at (847) 232-0000 or visit thecleangenius.com.



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