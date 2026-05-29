Meet The Clean Genius: Chicagoland's Trusted Water Damage Restoration and Mold Remediation Company

The Power of Purple

The company formerly known as Zero Mold has a new name that better reflects the full range of restoration work it does.

We've always been more than just a mold company, and our new name finally reflects that” — Michael Giandonato, president and owner of The Clean Genius

PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The water damage restoration company formerly known as Zero Mold is now operating under a new name: The Clean Genius. The new name reflects how much the business has grown beyond its original focus on mold, into a trusted resource for homeowners dealing with water damage throughout the Greater Chicagoland Area.

But the rebrand is about more than water restoration. The Clean Genius is now a family of home service experts, bringing everything a homeowner might need under one trusted, family-owned roof. Alongside the flagship water damage restoration work, the company operates The Mold Genius for all mold remediation and removal needs, and its newest addition, The Attic Genius, for attic insulation. No matter which service a homeowner needs, they're working with the same certified team and the same family-owned company behind every name.

That consistency is the point. The people, the expertise, and the quality of work are exactly what longtime customers have come to expect. The company is family owned, locally experienced, and staffed by IICRC certified technicians, with more than 400 combined reviews from homeowners across the region. Its fleet of service vehicles lets the team respond quickly to water and mold emergencies throughout the Greater Chicagoland Area, where a fast response often makes the difference in how much damage a home ends up sustaining.

That growth shows up in the range of problems the team handles. Burst and busted pipes, flood damage, and leaking roofs are some of the most common calls, and they rarely happen at a convenient time. The Clean Genius is built to respond fast when water starts spreading through a home, because the longer it sits, the more it costs to fix.

The work goes beyond water, too. The team handles fire damage restoration along with soot and smoke removal, helping homeowners recover after one of the most stressful events a property can go through. And because disasters like these almost always involve a claim, The Clean Genius works directly with insurance companies to make the process easier on the homeowner, taking some of the paperwork and back-and-forth off their plate during an already difficult time. On the mold side, the company has invested in technology that sets it apart: Pure Cloud Technology by The Clean Genius, a non-toxic approach to mold remediation that changes what homeowners can expect from the process. It delivers complete eradication without demolition, harsh chemicals, or weeks of displacement, which means a cleaner, faster recovery and a lot less disruption to daily life.

"We've always been more than just a mold company, and our new name finally reflects that," said Michael Giandonato, president and owner of The Clean Genius. "Whether it's water damage, mold, or attic insulation, our customers are getting the same family-owned team they've always trusted. The name on the truck is new. Everything that earned us those 400-plus reviews is exactly the same."

Homeowners and partners can learn more at https://thecleangenius.com/.

About The Clean Genius

The Clean Genius is a family-owned home services company serving the Greater Chicagoland Area. Formerly known as Zero Mold, the company provides water damage restoration along with mold remediation and removal through The Mold Genius and attic insulation through The Attic Genius. With IICRC certified technicians and more than 400 combined customer reviews, The Clean Genius is a trusted local resource for homeowners across the region.

Media Contact

Michael Giandonato President and Owner, The Clean Genius

Phone - (847) 232-0000

Email - TheCleanGenius@gmail.com

Website - https://thecleangenius.com/



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